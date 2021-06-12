The missing piece of Liverpool’s 50 million training center that players can’t get enough of





No expense has been spared in Liverpool’s new AXA Training Centre. The 50 million project, which was completed late last year, is a joint space for the first team and the academy to train. Between the hydrotherapy room, the beach volleyball set-up and the gigantic cinema screen, most professional and personal needs of the players and staff are met. A paddle tennis court has even been built to accommodate the regular competitions between Jrgen Klopp and Pepijn Ljinders. However, there is one glaring omission: teqball. Teqball is one of the fastest growing sports in the world, with ambitions to eventually become an Olympic discipline. It is already played in more than 100 countries, with recognition from three continental Olympic associations. The premise is similar to table tennis, but where the players use their bodies as paddles: a football is used and it can be bounced back over the net with any body part other than the hand or arm. The specialized table has curved edges, which causes the ball to bounce towards the players. Up to three touches are allowed before it bounces back over the net. The official teqball website lists 16 of next season’s 20 Premier League clubs as teqers, making Liverpool stand out for their absence. Outside the English coasts, PSG, Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Juventus and RB Leipzig are also involved in teqball. It certainly seems odd that a brand new purpose-built facility wouldn’t contain something that many top clubs have taken over in recent years. The strangeness is compounded by the fact that many Liverpool players have previously expressed their enjoyment of teqball. Alisson, Andy Robertson, Sadio Mane, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Roberto Firmino, Thiago and Virgil van Dijk are all listed as individual teqers on the website. So are former Liverpool players Steven Gerrard, Michael Owen and Jamie Carragher. In fact, no other club has as many pros and ex-pros on its list as teqball proponents. Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez have also previously faced each other in a teqball match (chaired by Yung Filly, bizarre). Similar to table tennis, teqball can be played in a doubles game with a teammate. In a video for the teqballs YouTube channel, Robbie Fowler described how the game can improve communication as well as touch and alertness. These advantages have much in common with head tennis, which Liverpool’s coaching staff seem to have embraced wholeheartedly. The club’s own official channel features footage of a 3v3 match on the training ground, with neat pieces of control and powerful headers from the likes of Thiago and Mohamed Salah. Billy Koumetio was also involved, exemplifying the new joint facility enabling better integration between the youth and seniors. Since teqball was built specifically to practice the same technical and collaborative skills in a fun way, it’s a mystery why the signature curved tables are missing from the training center.







