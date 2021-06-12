Michael Holding critical of England’s moment of unity Test Gesture | England cricket team





England’s moment of unity before the match has drawn disdain from Michael Holding, who believes the gesture is akin to saying all lives matter and is in stark contrast to the backbone displayed by Gareth Southgates footballers. During the visit to New Zealand, England’s players have lined up for both tests wearing T-shirts with a range of anti-discrimination slogans on them, having stopped kneeling in front of the Black Lives Matter message after the match last summer. departure from the West Indies side. This was fueled in part by alleged concerns about the politicization of BLM, but for Holding, whose strong testimony at the Rose Bowl last year garnered much praise and led to Sky subsequently winning a host of broadcast awards, such a link is irrelevant. Holding said to Sky cricket on the second day of the Edgbaston Test: When you hear people say that BLM is Marxist, some of those people don’t even know who Karl Marx is or what he stood for. But they tell you that because they are trying to take down the BLM movement. I have no idea who started the political movement or who started the website. I care about the three words: Black. lives. Matter. I will continue with this English team. What they are doing now with this moment of unity is not supporting Black Lives Matter. Don’t tell me this supports Black Lives Matter. Because what you’re doing there is, when I say Black Lives Matter, you’re telling me that all lives matter. English footballers have pledged to continue kneeling during Euro 2020, despite the booing of their own supporters in recent times. Holding, who has written an upcoming book on racism called Why We Kneel, How We Rise, is full of praise here. [The manager] Gareth Southgate and the England team, I applaud them. They get a lot of support for taking a knee, they get booed. But they do show some backbone. They show some gut resistance, to say, okay, but we still do it because we know what we were doing. We’re not doing it for the political movement, we’re doing it for humanitarian reasons. The criticism of English cricket comes at an acute time. Ollie Robinson is awaiting possible sanction for abusive tweets sent in 2012 and 2013, while questionable messages from other English players are also being reviewed. Azeem Rafiq is still awaiting the outcome of an inquiry into his allegations of racism in Yorkshire and will take the club to a labor court next Wednesday with a claim for discrimination and harassment on the basis of race. It was also revealed on Friday that Lancashire is investigating more than 50 tweets from five squad members dating back to 2011 that contain racist, homophobic, anti-disability or misogynistic content, according to the Lancashire Telegraph. Daniel Gidney, Lancashire’s CEO, said: We abhor all forms of discrimination which we find totally unacceptable as a club. We are currently conducting an immediate review and investigation and the relevant information has been referred to the England and Wales Cricket Board.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos