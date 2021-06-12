Duxbury’s fired football coach explains ‘origin’ of anti-Semitic statements





The fired Duxbury High School football coach said the anti-Semitic insults used by his players started as innocent “tongue-in-cheek” calls initiated by Jewish members of the squad. Dave Maimaron said he had learned from the scandal but wanted to explain the ‘origin’ of the signals used on the pitch. “The use of the terms ‘rabbi’ and ‘dreidel’ was initiated several years ago by Jewish members of the football program as a nickname for the play ‘Rabbit’. They claimed with a wink that Jewish culture was ‘underrepresented’ in the football program,” Maimaron said in a statement sent to the Herald late Friday. It comes a day after an outside investigator submitted his independent investigation alleging football players had made anti-Semitic statements during training as early as 2010. As the Herald first reported, as part of attorney Edward Mitnick’s findings, he confirmed that during the March 12 game against Plymouth North Auschwitz, an offensive lineman from Duxbury called out to refer to a blocking plan for that game. He concluded that the use of Jewish-related words, including rabbi and dreidel, was introduced in the plays several years ago, probably during the 2010 to 2012 football seasons, a finding Maimaron acknowledged. When asked to explain the use of Auschwitz – not covered in Maimaron’s initial statement Friday – a spokesperson added that the term was “once used by a Duxbury player without the knowledge of one of the coaches.” The researcher hired by the school reported that he did not find enough credible evidence that Auschwitz, or similar crude words, were used during matches in previous seasons. In Friday’s statement, the coach took full responsibility, saying: “As the Head Coach, I was responsible for the words, actions and conduct of all my coaches and players; I apologized then and again today.” He said the “origin” of the play calls — often used in football in scrimmage to change the game based on the opponent’s defense — was to refer to wristbands “listing the plays we would perform.” and then words were introduced once the team learned the adjustments. “In retrospect, I should never have allowed a game call to be derived based on a Jewish theme from the start. That was my mistake and I have it,” Maimaron said. He added: “As an educator, hopefully you will learn from your mistakes and become more enlightened. I hope in the future I can contribute to the process of raising awareness that words matter. And that we all learn to appreciate and respect each other.” Maimaron was fired in the aftermath of the scandal in March. Football players after the scandal took part in a mandatory Holocaust presentation by a third-generation survivor. Maimaron said he has also sought insights from others.

