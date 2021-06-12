Mounds View’s Bjorn Swenson Successfully Defends State Tennis Title – Twin Cities





Two years later, the boys’ class 2A tennis champion remains the same. After winning his first title as a freshman in 2019 after the 2020 season was wiped out by COVID-19, Mounds View junior Bjorn Swenson successfully defended his individual crown at Prior Lake High School on Friday. Swenson defeated Edina sophomore Matthew Fullerton 6-2, 6-4 in the championship game. Swenson drove through the first set and then rallied to win the second set after Fullerton took a 4-3 lead. Swenson, one of the top under-18s in the country, didn’t drop a set throughout the tournament. On many key points, Swenson pumped his fist and uttered emphatically: Lets go! I am such a competitive man. A lot of it comes from my competitiveness, he said. It always suits the occasion. It is well. It helps me a lot. It’s a great tool. In doubles, Edina’s Otto Schreiner and Luke Westholder held off Emmanuel and Christo Alex of Mounds View 7-5, 6-4 to win the state title. CLASS A, FIRST CLASS Breck’s Ishan Nadkarni and Zach Piehl defeated the St. Paul Academy tandem of Liam Lynch and Luka Shaker-Check 6-1, 6-0 to win the Class A doubles title in St. Cloud. Clayton Haberman completed the sweep for the Mustangs, who also won the team title earlier in the week, with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Mound-Westonka’s Jack Linder to win the state singles title.

