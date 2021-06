Quinn Ewers Makes Second Trip to Ohio State Football Campus for an Unofficial Visit: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Quinn Ewers clearly enjoyed his time on his official football visit to Ohio State last week, having returned a week later. Be homesick, Buckeyes top-rated quarterback from 2022 mentioned on Twitter with its location in Columbus. Ewers was one of 17 players to attend the Buckeyes Bash 2.0, eight of which were on campus for the first time in more than two years. This time, he’s coming for an unofficial visit along with his Southlake Carroll High School teammate Landon Samson, a three-star wide receiver in the 2022 recruiting class. Sampson is the nation’s No. 768 player, No. 99 wide receiver and Ewers go-to target at Texas High School. He started hearing about the Buckeyes last month, though it’s doubtful he’ll become a Buckeye. He has offers from 18 schools and is a Nebraska favorite. Ewers’ return is significant given that this weekend’s official visitors are under no obligation after cornerback Ryan Turner was forced to reschedule. It also continues to add to the list of reasons why fans shouldn’t worry about the best player in the country going to Texas or another school. The five-star quarterback is tied to his OSU commitment. Hell is enrolling in January as the runway battle starts early again. Whether Hell makes another trip to Columbus between now and this summer or for a game in the fall is yet to be determined. – Fields Bears jersey: Ohio State football fans can purchase Justin Fields’ new Chicago Bears jersey here. It is available in white, blue and orange and in men’s, women’s and youth sizes. There is also a cheaper T-shirt option. More Buckeyes Coverage Former Ohio state quarterbacks Braxton Miller and Troy Smith hope to bring an IMG Academy-style preparatory school to Ohio Michigan ex-players want school apology; Bosson says statue has to go down Which Ohio football associations and targets will make official visits in the second week of June? Are Bo Melton and Isaih Pacheco enough to help Rutgers push Ohio State football to a four-quarter game? Buckeye’s Best Opponents, No. 40 What Playoff Expansion Means For Ohio State Football And Why The Big Ten Is Winning Big? Trio of Ohio State Soccer Goals Visit as Contenders to Commit: Buckeyes Recruiting Roundup Round College Football Playoff Working Group Proposes Expansion to 12 Teams Justin Fields and Chicago Bears agree on former Ohio State quarterbacks’ first NFL contract How Ohio State football found potential hidden gems among international players Hero Kanu and Theo Melin hrstrm: Buckeyes Recruiting Buy Buckeyes equipment: fanatic, Nike, Amazon, lids







