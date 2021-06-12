Bethlehem win third straight Section II boys’ tennis title, ending Saratoga’s winning streak





CLIFTON PARK With all eyes on them in the closing set of the Section II Class AA Boys Tennis Team Tournament Championship game, the Bethlehem No. 3 doubles clutch from Joey Mocerine and Connor Darcy that they could handle the spotlight. With the teams tied in the overall standings, Mocerine and Darcy secured a 6-1 win in the third set over Saratoga Springs at Shenendehowa High School, taking Bethlehem to a third consecutive Section II Class AA title. While the 5-4 win continued a Bethlehem championship streak, the loss to Saratoga Springs broke the 15-match winning streak that brought the Blue Streaks into the team championship game. With there being no spring season a year ago due to restrictions related to the new coronavirus pandemic, Friday’s game represented the fifth consecutive team final that Bethlehem had reached. In four of those championship matchups, Saratoga Springs was Bethlehems’ opponent. I really can’t think of the last time we didn’t have a 5-4 fight with them in the regular season, said Bethlehem coach Steve Smith. What [Saratoga Springs] doing up there forces us to reinvent and reorient here every year. In late May, Saratoga Springs took the 5-4 win against Bethlehem by dominating the singles matches, winning five out of six. On Friday, Bethlehem (15-1) turned the tables when No. 4 Hayden Brown upset previously undefeated sophomore Vinny DeVito to start the Eagles rally. He beat me 6-0, 6-2 the last time we played, said Brown. [This time]. I waited for him to hit short balls for me and then I would come in and hit the ball. A lot of them were really nice shots so I was able to finish the point. One winning streak that remained intact was Saratoga Springs senior Nick Grossos’ 16-game undefeated run. He defeated Ashrith Rao 6-3, 7-5. I couldn’t do it without the guys behind me cheering me on all the way, Grosso said. I’ve had some big wins and this was a great way for me to finish the season. Grosso hoped that DeVito would also keep his undefeated record intact. The boy he played against played an incredible match, I thought Vince was playing [well]Grosso said. If he plays like himself, he will have an incredible career at Saratoga tennis. Saratoga Springs No. 2 Andrew Blaha and No. 3 Jackson Katusha won in straight sets before No. 6 Ian Hill needed three sets to win. Bethlehem’s Aidan Haas won his number 5 singles in straight sets, giving Bethlehem a shot at the doubles for three more points and the title. We knew we had to win somewhere, Smith said of Bethlehems’ rematch with Saratoga Springs. We have started challenge competitions again [in practice] and had one of our doubles, Tao [Xie], moved to No. 6 [singles] and that allowed us to align our doubles a little bit more. Singles: Grosso (S) def. Rao, 6-3, 7-5; Blaha (S) def. W. Bievenue, 6-1, 6-4; Katusha (S) defeats. Hardiman, 6-1, 6-1; Brown (B) def. DeVito, 6-4, 7-6; Haas (B) final. Chartrand, 6-1, 6-3; Hill (S) def. Xie, 6-4, 2-6, 6-1. Doubles: Defeats Burman/Torlasco (B). Clancy/Rosas, 6-1, 6-1; Dennis/X. Bievenue (B) final. Kim/Webber, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4; Mocerine/Darcy (B) def. Krackeler/Ladd, 7-6, 4-6, 6-1. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: High School Sports, Sports







