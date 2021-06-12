Saturday calendar | Calendar | joplinglobe.com

TODAY
CARTHAGE: Art class for all ages, noon to 2:00 pm, Cherrys Custom Framing and Art Gallery, 311 S. Main St. Cost: $30. Details: 417-358-2707.
JOPLIN: Table Talk Toastmasters, 8 p.m., Keller Williams Realty of southwestern Missouri, Seventh, and Florida. Professional development group comes together to improve communication and leadership skills. Details: 417-986-5835, [email protected]
JOPLIN: Joplin Empire Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 931 E. Fourth. Featuring fresh farm produce, freshly baked bread and pastries, local honey, gourmet food trucks, live music, artisan products and more. Data: 417-501-9649, joplinempiremarket.com.
JOPLIN: “Southern Fried Nuptials,” 7 p.m., Stained Glass Theater, 2101 S. Annie Baxter. Tickets: $10, $5 for kids. Data: sgtjoplin.com.
JOPLIN: Rattlesnake, 7:30 p.m., Studio 124, 124 S. Main. Presented by Dream Theater Troupe, written by theater professor Jonathon Peck. Tickets: $12. Data: 417-622-6470.
WEBB CITY: Webb City Farmers Market, 9:00am to 12:00pm, Market Pavilion, 106 E. Tracy. Producing, breakfast, music and more. Data: 417-438-5833.
WEBB CITY: Bingo, 5:30 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7630 and American Legion Post 322, 1000 N. Webb. Bingo starts at 6.30pm, smoking and non-smoking rooms are available. Data: 417-673-1474, 417-434-7287.
JOPLIN: Weight Watchers, 9 a.m., The Light at Joplin, 2501 E. 20th. First meeting free, follow-up meetings require membership. Data: 800-651-6000.
SUNDAY
JOPLIN: “Southern Fried Nuptials,” 2:30 p.m., Stained Glass Theater, 2101 S. Annie Baxter. Tickets: $10, $5 for kids. Data: sgtjoplin.com.
JOPLIN: Line dance lessons, 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, 1801 W. Second. Cost: $5. Beginners and up. Data: 417-483-3077.
MONDAY
JOPLIN: Line dance lessons, 1 to 3 p.m., 1801 W. Second. Cost: $5. Beginners and above welcome. Data: 417-483-3077.
JOPLIN: Parkinson’s Disease Support Group, 3:30 p.m., Mercy Hospital Joplin, 100 Mercy Way. Data: 417-556-8760.
JOPLIN: Tanglefooters Dance Club, 7 p.m., 1802 W. Second. Coed ballroom dance lessons followed by dance at 8:30 PM Details: [email protected]
JOPLIN: JOMO Toastmasters Meeting, 6:00 PM, St. Philips Episcopal Church, 706 S. Byers. For professional development and public speaking. Data: 417-388-3290.
JOPLIN: Joplin Table Tennis Club practice, 6-8:30 p.m., 2202 S. Jackson at the former Joplin Senior Center. Open to all ages and skill levels. Data: 417-319-1441.
WEBB CITY: Take Off Pounds Wise Meeting, 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM, Central United Methodist Church, 5 S. Pennsylvania. The weigh-in starts at 4.30 pm. First meeting free, follow-up meetings require membership. Data: 417-392-7356.
TUESDAY
JOPLIN: Kiwanis Club Meeting, 11:45 AM to 1:00 PM, Twin Hills Country Club, 2019 S. Country Club. Will feature a new program every week. Lunch Cost: $13. Data: 417-483-6089.
JOPLIN: Mental Illness Support Meetings, 6:30 p.m., NAMI Joplin, 1601 S. Wall. The groups include connection support and family support. Data: 417-781-6264.
JOPLIN: Co-dependents Anonymous, 5:45 pm, St. Philips Episcopal Church, 706 S. Byers. Data: 417-673-8313.
JOPLIN: Civil Air Patrol, 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM, General Aviation Building, Joplin Regional Airport. The group is open to anyone aged 12 or older. Data: 417-529-5251.
WEBB CITY: Webb City Farmers Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 106 E. Tracy. Items include fresh local produce, pastries and meals. Data: 417-438-5833.
WEDNESDAY
PITTSBURG, CAN.: Pittsburg Farmers Market, 4-6pm, 11th and Broadway. Data: 620-231-8310.
THURSDAY
CARTHAGE: Take Off Pounds Wise Meeting, 5:30 PM, 2209 Benjamin Drive. First meeting free, follow-up meetings require membership. Data: 417-358-7057.
CARTHAGE: Take Off Pounds Wise 1157 Meeting, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, 631 S. Garrison. Weighing starts at 9.30am First meeting free, follow up meetings require membership. Data: 785-760-5112.
COLUMBUS, CAN: Columbus Farmers Market, 4 to 6:30 p.m., 202 N. East. Seasonal produce, pasture-raised meats, pastries, honey, spa products and more. Monthly music, children’s activities, cooking demonstrations and food trucks. Data: 620-674-1459.
JOPLIN: Take Off Pounds Wise Meeting, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Royal Heights Methodist Church, 1612 Euclid. Weighing starts at 9:00am First meeting free, follow up meetings require membership. Data: 417-623-6172.
JOPLIN: Brubeck Brothers Quartet, 6:30 pm to 7:45 pm, Club 609, 609 S. Main. Presented by Pro Musica Joplin. Data: 417-625-1822.
JOPLIN: Bingo, 6:45 pm, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 534, 110 N. Veterans Way. Proceeds go to local veterans. Data: 417-623-5174.
WEBB CITY: Webb City Farmers Market, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 106 E. Tracy. Items include fresh local produce, pastries and meals. Data: 417-438-5833.
SATURDAY
CARTHAGE: Art class for all ages, noon to 2:00 pm, Cherrys Custom Framing and Art Gallery, 311 S. Main St. Cost: $30. Details: 417-358-2707.
JOPLIN: Table Talk Toastmasters, 8 p.m., Keller Williams Realty of southwestern Missouri, Seventh, and Florida. Professional development group comes together to improve communication and leadership skills. Details: 417-986-5835, tabletalktoast [email protected]
JOPLIN: Weight Watchers, 9 a.m., The Light at Joplin, 2501 E. 20th. First meeting free, follow up meetings require membership Data: 800-651-6000.
JOPLIN: Joplin Empire Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 931 E. Fourth. Featuring fresh farm produce, freshly baked bread and pastries, local honey, gourmet food trucks, live music, artisan products and more. Data: 417-501-9649, joplinempiremarket.com.
WEBB CITY: Webb City Farmers Market, 9:00am to 12:00pm, Market Pavilion, 106 E. Tracy. Producing, breakfast, music and more. Data: 417-438-5833.
WEBB CITY: Bingo, 5:30 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7630 and American Legion Post 322, 1000 N. Webb. Bingo starts at 6.30pm, smoking and non-smoking rooms are available. Data: 417-673-1474, 417-434-7287.
SUNDAY
JOPLIN: Line dance lessons, 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, 1801 W. Second. Cost: $5. Beginners and up. Data: 417-483-3077.