Sports
Ole Miss baseball loses 9-3 to Arizona in Super Regional Game 1
TUCSON, Ariz. The stadium only felt too big for one team on Friday night.
No. 12 Ole Miss Baseball on the brink of elimination after a 9-3 loss to No. 5 Arizona on Friday in the Tucson Super Regional. The Wildcats hit four home runs to keep themselves one win from earning a College World Series berth. be Miss will have to win on Saturday and Sunday to play his way to the College World Series.
Ole Miss (44-21) built up a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, hitting three hits and walking intentionally. But from there, the rebels got cold. Ole Miss was 0-for-10 with runners on base for the remainder of the game and 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.
Arizona, meanwhile, repeatedly hit balls over the 392-foot and 410-foot boards into centerfield. Third baseman Tony Bullard terrorized the Rebels, hitting two solo home runs and a leadoff triple in his first three at bats.
‘HOLY COW. IT’S LEGENDARY’:The Unexplained Rise of Tim Elko. from Ole Miss explain
WIDE WAY:Whether it’s donuts or saves, Ole Miss baseball closer Taylor Broadway always delivers
THE ROAD TO OMAHA:If Ole Miss baseball does these 3 things, the Rebels will make it to the College World Series
Despite Arizona’s offensive success, Ole Miss cycled through only three pitchers on Friday. Sophomore righthander Derek Diamond started and gave up four runs on eight hits in four innings. Senior Tyler Myers followed with 3 2/3 innings, enabling five runs on five hits. Junior Brandon Johnson threw just three pitches to take the last out of Ole Miss.
The pitchers of Ole Miss were second in the country in strikeouts per nine innings for Friday, but they struggled to find that put away field against the Wildcats. Arizona struck just four times, one less than the Rebels’ last season.
The Rebels had their best chance of scoring after the first inning in the fifth when Peyton Chatagnier and Kevin Graham reached base with no outs. Arizona retired the next three batters, and after that run, the lone Ole Miss batter to reach base was first baseman Cael Baker on a walk in the sixth inning, who was eliminated by a double play one batter later.
Ole Miss has All-SEC lefthanded pitcher Doug Nikhazy available to pitch on Saturday.
Game 2 of the Tucson Super Regional is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. CT on ESPN2.
MOBILE USERS: Click here if you can’t see the live updates below.
Contact Nick Suss at 601-408-2674 or [email protected] Follow @nicksuss on Twitter.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]