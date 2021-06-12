Djokovic gets closer to his rivals in making the French Open Final

PARIS This golden age of men’s tennis got a little shinier on Friday night. It’s harder to get the impression at this advanced stage: after all the comebacks, marathon duels and winners under the pressure of almost 20 years of meticulous character research. But Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, during their 58th meeting, still found something in themselves that spoke to their audience, who were privileged to remain in their seats after the 11 p.m. curfew by the French authorities.

It was the right move on many levels. It might have prevented a riot, but it was especially welcome as clearing the main Philippe Chatrier Court would have halted the flow of a great match that was transcendent in part due to the strength of the tidal shifts.

The third set was the best example, and one of the most compelling sets to play at Roland Garros: 91 minutes of grit and pure talent reflected in both abrasive rallies and daring swipes of the racket from all sorts of compromised positions. No two tennis players were better at turning defense into offense, and no two men played each other more often in open-era singles.

After five games it was 5-0 to Nadal, but Djokovic worked his way back with deep focus and was able to channel his intensity. There were no screams on Friday night as he produced after beating Matteo Berrettini on the same field on Wednesday in another late night match.