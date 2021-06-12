Sports
Djokovic gets closer to his rivals in making the French Open Final
PARIS This golden age of men’s tennis got a little shinier on Friday night. It’s harder to get the impression at this advanced stage: after all the comebacks, marathon duels and winners under the pressure of almost 20 years of meticulous character research. But Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, during their 58th meeting, still found something in themselves that spoke to their audience, who were privileged to remain in their seats after the 11 p.m. curfew by the French authorities.
It was the right move on many levels. It might have prevented a riot, but it was especially welcome as clearing the main Philippe Chatrier Court would have halted the flow of a great match that was transcendent in part due to the strength of the tidal shifts.
The third set was the best example, and one of the most compelling sets to play at Roland Garros: 91 minutes of grit and pure talent reflected in both abrasive rallies and daring swipes of the racket from all sorts of compromised positions. No two tennis players were better at turning defense into offense, and no two men played each other more often in open-era singles.
After five games it was 5-0 to Nadal, but Djokovic worked his way back with deep focus and was able to channel his intensity. There were no screams on Friday night as he produced after beating Matteo Berrettini on the same field on Wednesday in another late night match.
Against Federer in the 2019 Wimbledon final, Djokovic seemed to understand that he had no mental energy to waste. He triumphed on Friday as he was the more stable flame along the stretch and the more devastating returner.
Nadal won a whopping 73 percent of his first-serve points this year against his first five opponents in Paris. He won 59 percent against Djokovic. Nadal received 22 break points in his first five games combined. He had to deal with 22 break points in one night against Djokovic, who can pick up pace and read service instructions like no other.
After his brilliant 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-2 victory, Djokovic has a chance to win his 19th Grand Slam title on Sunday.
Nadal and Roger Federer are tied for men’s careers at 20 and could be tied forever. But Djokovic is closing and, as he proved again on Friday night, he remains able to beat the men on the surfaces of their choice.
He is also ahead of both: 27-23 over Federer and 30-28 over Nadal, who could have brought him back in with a win.
Djokovic is now the only man to have beaten Nadal twice at Roland Garros, with the first win in the quarter-finals in 2015 when Nadal was in rare funk.
But Djokovic’s performance this year is more impressive when you consider that Nadal had beaten him on clay five times in a row, including a straight-set romp in last year’s French Open final and last month’s Italian Open final.
Although Friday night’s mood leaned towards superlatives, they have played consistently high quality matches against each other (the 2018 Wimbledon semi-final) and longer matches (the 2012 Australian Open final).
Nadal had moments of greatness in this semi-final, but was not routinely great, missing backhands in the pack and losing his way in the crucial third set tiebreak with a double fault and a rare missed forehand volley in an open field.
These kinds of mistakes can happen, but if you want to win, you can’t make these mistakes, Nadal said with typical clarity and humility.
Certainly not against a champion of Djokovic’s caliber. The crowd, limited to 5,000, sensed the vulnerability and urged Nadal on. It was a sign of how his relationship with the Roland Garros audience has deepened. When he lost to Robin Soderling in 2009, he was injured by public animosity. But he has earned their respect and some of their loyalty with his point by point dedication.
Djokovic also had his fair share of support, but to get to 19 he has yet to overcome a hurdle, and while he will be a favorite in the final, 5th-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas should not be underestimated.
Tsitsipas, a hairy Greek with a one-handed backhand and an all-court game, has already beaten Djokovic twice on Djokovic’s favorite surface: outdoor hard courts. Tsitsipas is primed for this late stage in a major, and his purposeful walk between points hints at his inner drive and aggressive instincts. He can win points in all sorts of ways, but his best chance against Djokovic may be to bring him forward.
They played an outlier in last year’s semifinals of a French Open, which was held in October after the French Tennis Federation shifted dates due to the pandemic. Djokovic won the first two sets, but Tsitsipas rallied to force a fifth set and then became more than believed exhausted and lost 6-1.
That is the challenge against Djokovic. He has the stamina and resilience under pressure to take your best shots, find solutions and impose his will in long Grand Slam matches. While it’s tempting to think Djokovic would be 4 hours and 11 minutes less on Friday, he’s already proven he can bounce back.
It’s not the first time I’ve played an epic semi-final in a Grand Slam and then I have to come back in 48 hours to play the final, he said.
He has until late Sunday afternoon, and it’s good to remember that Tsitsipas played a tough five-set semi-final on Friday when he held off Alexander Zverev.
It’s time for me to show that I’m capable, Tsitsipas said of Djokovic.
The Big Three have created an unprecedented roadblock for the younger set, disrupting the normal cycle of men’s tennis. Federer is now an outsider at 39 but still a contender for fast lanes like Wimbledon and is already back on the grass in Halle, Germany. Nadal just turned 35 and Djokovic recently turned 34.
The majors, not the No. 1 ranking, are his clear focus and after beating Nadal in Paris, thoughts of a Grand Slam have hardly been ruled out. Djokovic once held all four major titles, but neither he, Federer nor Nadal have completed a Grand Slam by winning all four major singles titles in the same calendar year. No one has achieved it since Rod Laver in 1969.
As much as it felt like a final, it was only the final step to the final, and now Djokovic will try to win his second French Open after beating the man to win an improbable 13.
