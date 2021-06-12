USHL Elects Robertson as Tenth President and Commissioner





BLOOMINGTON, Minnesota (WLUC) — The United States Hockey League (USHL) Friday announced Bill Robertson as its 10th president and commissioner. Robertson joins the USHL after seven seasons as President and Mens League Commissioner of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA). Robertson was approved by the USHL board of directors on Thursday afternoon to take over from Tom Garrity, who has served as USHL president and commissioner since November 2017. Robertson will begin his role with the USHL on July 12. I know Bill and have worked with him for 20 years and can say with confidence that the USHL is in good hands as Bill takes over the roles of chairman and commissioner, Garrity said. We had many fantastic candidates for the position, but we believe Bills’ experience in the sport will help grow the league’s pedigree as one of the best junior hockey leagues in the world. I have great respect for Bill as a person and leader and there is no one better to lead the USHL. With the WCHA, Robertson has improved the experience for both the student-athlete and the fans. The St. Paul, Minnesota native brought playoff games back to campuses, championed safety features and introduced the 3-on-3 overtime and shootout format into the WCHA regular season for the first time in league history. . Robertson played a vital role in expanding partnerships, adding partnerships, and refining the Association’s governance while reducing operating costs. “I am honored to serve as chairman and commissioner of the USHL,” said Robertson. As the only Tier I junior hockey league in the United States, the USHL stands as the premier developmental league for the sport of hockey in this country. I’m excited to be working with our owners, team managers, general managers, coaches and the individual markets that support this great league as we continue to improve our profile and grow the USHL. I am also grateful to have succeeded my good friend Tom Garrity, who has seen the league flourish under his leadership. Prior to his experience in the WCHA, Robertson was part of the founding of the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim (NHL), Minnesota Wild (NHL), Minnesota Timberwolves (NBA), and Minnesota Swarm (MLL), as well as four different sporting venues, including the Xcel Energy Center, Target Center, Arrowhead Pond of Anaheim and Edison International Field. From 1998-2011, Robertson served as Vice President of Communications and Broadcasting for Minnesota Wild and Minnesota Sports & Entertainment. Robertson helped establish the franchise and events it hosted while leading the media relations, community relations, publishing and broadcasting departments. While with the Wild, Robertson and his staff won the Dick Dillman Award, which is presented to the NHL’s top public relations personnel, for their efforts during the 2005-06 season. In 2003, The Hockey News named the Minnesota Wild as the NHL’s premier media relations department. In 2000, Robertson was named one of the 100 People to Watch in Minnesota (Minneapolis/Saint Paul Magazine) and named to the area’s 40 Under 40 (Twin Cities Business Journal). Prior to joining the Wild, Robertson was Director of Communications for The Walt Disney Company (1993-98), where he led communications efforts for the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim (NHL) and Anaheim Angels (MLB). Robertson also played the same role with the Minnesota Timberwolves (1989-93). While with the Ducks, Robertson’s staff won the Dick Dillman Award in four consecutive seasons (1994-97). Robertson’s hockey experience also includes strategic planning and serving as the primary liaison for the 2004 NHL All-Star Weekend, the 2004 World Cup of Hockey and the 2011 NHL Draft and as the media relations liaison for Team USA’s Olympic ice for men’s and women’s hockey teams in 2002 and 2006. Born in St. Paul, Minnesota, Robertson is the father of Brett and Brooke and the son of the late Norbert Robertson who played collegiate hockey at the University of Minnesota and the University of St. Thomas. Mike, Robertson’s older brother, played college hockey for Boston College. Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

