



BOURNEMOUTH and Poole’s 10 beautiful miles of golden sandy beaches are a haven for exploration and relaxation.

If you want to venture beyond the piers but aren’t sure what amenities are available or where to park, we’ve got the guide for you.

From cafes to restaurants, arcades and woodland, there’s plenty to explore along our beautiful coastline. READ MORE: Rules on Bournemouth Beaches All Visitors Need to Know READ MORE: Photos: What Does It Take To Clean BCP’s Beaches Every Day? The conurbation has now received nine Blue Flag awards for Alum Chine Beach, Durley Chine Beach, Fisherman’s Walk Beach, Southbourne Beach, Branksome Chine, Canford Cliffs, Shore Road, Sandbanks and Manor Steps. Here’s our beach-by-beach guide to Poole Bay: Alum China Parking: Alum Chine Car Park, Westbourne, Bournemouth BH4 8DP Alum Chine Beach is probably one of Bournemouth’s favorite Blue Flag beaches, especially loved by locals. It is conveniently located away from the hustle and bustle of Bournemouth Pier and the city . There is a large pirate themed adventure playground, toilets with baby changing facilities, stray centers, RNLI lifeguard stations, pubs and ice cream kiosks. Boscombe Beach Parking: Overstrand Car Park, Boscombe, Bournemouth BH5 1BT The iconic Boscombe Beach has its own pier and is loved by locals and tourists alike. With boulder climbing, slacklining, table tennis and volleyball on hand and equipment available to hire, challenge the family to a tournament with one of the many beach activities on offer. RNLI lifeguards are active on this beach from May to September. Bournemouth Beach Parking: Bath Road South – Car Park, Bath Rd, Bournemouth BH1 2EW On Saturday 5 June, the public will flock to Bournemouth beach Bournemouth Beach is arguably Poole Bay’s most famous beach and is reached from the town center via Pier Approach through the Lower Gardens. There are plenty of coastal attractions to enjoy, including cafes and restaurants, the historic pier, the Oceanarium, the tourist information center and the water playground. grumpy chinese Car Park: Branksome Chine Car Park, Pinecliff Rd, Poole BH13 6LP Branksome Chine is home to a lovely promenade lined with beach huts and a range of amenities including beach huts, a shop, bar and restaurant. There is also good disabled access and a safe swimming area. Canford Cliffs Parking: Western Road (off-street), BH13 7BH; 50 places, 2 disabled Canford Cliffs is a peaceful and quiet area loved by residents, situated between Shore Road and Branksome Chine. It has Blue Flag status, with sandy cliffs and picturesque wooden huts and is within walking distance of the village of Canford Cliffs, which offers a range of restaurants and local shops. Durley China Parking: Durley Chine car park, BH2 5JG The beach is popular with young families for convenient amenities such as restrooms with baby changing facilities, a lost child center and the RNLI lifeguard tower. East Cliff Parking: E ​​Overcliff Dr, Boscombe, Bournemouth BH1 3AN Located between Bournemouth and Boscombe Piers, East Cliff Beach is a quieter location than the main beaches, but is within walking distance of all amenities. There is also a new pop-up pizza restaurant on this beach. READ MORE: Photos: New Pizza Restaurant Opening on Bournemouth Beach People enjoy Bournemouth’s beautiful beaches. Flaghead Chine Beach Parking: Road-limited spaces on Haven Road, BH13 7LP Flaghead Chine is a wide sandy beach that slopes gently to the sea; perfect if you want to get away from the crowds. While there are fewer facilities, there is something pristine about Flaghead Chine that makes it extra special. Hengistbury Head Parking: Hengistbury Head car park, BH6 4EN The epic headland of Hengistbury Head sits at the end of Poole Bay. It is a prime spot for wildlife and archeology, with beautiful beaches and views over the New Forest, Isle of Wight and Purbecks. There is a visitor center, toilets, cafe and ice cream parlor, as well as a large car park. Country House Steps One of Bournemouth’s quieter beaches, popular with locals and close to Boscombe Pier and Fisherman’s Walk. There are limited facilities here between Bournemouth and Boscombe Pier, but it is within walking distance of toilets and shops. Sandbanks Parking: Sanbanks, Banks Rd, Sandbanks, Poole BH13 8QJ Sandbanks has been a winner of the Blue Flag award for over 30 years and has been voted one of Britain’s best beaches. There is a range of restaurants and cafes, toilets and RNLI lifeguards working on this beach. Southbourne Beach Parking: Southbourne Coast Rd, Southbourne, Bournemouth BH6 4EN Southbourne Beach is another of Bournemouth’s favorite Blue Flag beaches. The beach is popular with young families for convenient amenities such as baby changing facilities, lost children centers, RNLI lifeguard stations, pubs and ice cream kiosks.







