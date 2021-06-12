Yaroslav Amosov takes Douglas Lima’s Bellator welterweight title in a one-sided decision





Yaroslav Amosov found a successful formula early on and went back to it again and again Friday night, taking a dominant decision win to dethrone Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima in the main event of Bellator 260 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. All three judges scored the match for Amosov, with one giving him all five rounds and the other two judges scoring a round for Lima. At 26-0, Amosov is the winning undefeated fighter in all of MMA. He is also the first Ukrainian champion in a major promotion. Amosov, 26, a three-time world sambo fight champion, landed a takedown on his first try two minutes into the fight and held Lima on his back for the rest of the first round. In round 2, Amosov again got the takedown in two minutes and stayed at the top until the bell. He took the same route in the third, fourth and fifth rounds. Yaroslav Amosov improved to 26-0, making him the winning undefeated fighter in all of MMA. Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan Lima had no answers. Midway through the third round, he managed to get the match back on track, where his dangerous striking skills could come into play, but the champion fought cautiously, not wanting to return to the mat. Amosov used fluid footwork and clever distance control to negate any advances made by Lima. In the fifth round, with one minute remaining in the fight and Lima back on his back, the champion attempted an armbar, his first attempt at submission in more than 20 minutes of ground fighting. But Amosov defended cleverly and held the lead until the bell, at which point he raised his arms, knowing he was now a world champion. “I’m happy,” Amosov said afterward in the cage. “It’s my life, I’ve trained for a long time and it’s my result. I’m happy.” For Lima (32-9) it was a second loss in a row. Last October, he tried to add the Bellator middleweight belt to his trophy cabinet, but lost to Gegard Mousasi. Now he has seen the end of his third welterweight reign. Bellator 260 was the promotion’s first US event in more than a year to take place in an arena with a live audience.

