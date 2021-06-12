Indian Cricket Stars Remain Fascinated by Epic Novak Djokovic-Rafael Nadal French Open Clash







Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic produced a captivating show that left everyone enthralled with the epic clash at the French Open. Defending champion Nadal was eventually defeated at Roland Garros – his third loss in 108 games in Paris in 16 years. The Serbian No. 1 in the world won the epic 4 hours and 11 minutes 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 to reach the final of the French Open, where he will pitted against Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas. Fans from all over the world commended Djokovic and Nadal for their stunning display of tennis. Not just fans, Indian cricket stars like Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar also went wild about what happened in Paris between two tennis greats. “This isn’t just tennis! This is bench marking of the highest order. #NovakvsNadal,” Ashwin tweeted. This isn’t just any tennis! This is benchmarking of the highest order. #NovakvsNadal #Roland Garros Mask on and take your vaccine (@ashwinravi99) June 11, 2021 “Nadal lost the semi-final at Roland Garros after setting one. Weird times! Inhuman effort for every point,” wrote Washington Sundar before tweeting: “Intensity. Pure passion. Absolute delight” Nadal loses semi-final at Roland Garros after one set UP Bizarre times! Inhuman effort for every point though #NadalDjokovic @Roland Garros Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) June 11, 2021 Intensity. Pure passion. Absolute pleasure #Djokovi #frenchopen2021 Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) June 11, 2021 Dinesh Karthik couldn’t believe what he was watching and tweeted twice, once urging fans to “watch this match on replay”. “Not bad” won’t pull it off tonight, it better be AMAZING. What an incredible game of tennis is happening tonight #NadalVsDjokovic DK (in Dinesh Karthik) June 11, 2021 If anyone ever wants to know what “DON’T GIVE UP” means in sports, turn on the tele and watch these two legends play. If you’ve already slept in India, watch this match in replay. Highlights will never do justice to this quality of tennis.#frenchopen2021 #NadalDjokovic DK (in Dinesh Karthik) June 11, 2021 Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer once again took the funny route to weigh in on Djokovic’s stunning win. Nadal lost the semifinal on # rolandgarros2021? It’s definitely a joke.. oh it’s a Djoké#Djokovi pic.twitter.com/2tJgYcz8HG Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 12, 2021 It was Nadal’s first defeat in 14 semifinals in the French capital. With the win over Nadal, the Serbian superstar remains on track to capture a 19th major and become the first man in over 50 years to win all four Slams twice. promoted Tsitsipas was previously the first Greek to reach a Grand Slam final with a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Germany’s Alexander Zverev. (With AFP inputs) Topics mentioned in this article







