Auburn Elite Camp MVP Names AU Top School





The Auburn Football Elite Camp ended this week and Camden Brown was named the camp’s MVP. Brown announced the award on his Twitter yesterday afternoon: Camden Brown is a 3-star wide receiver from St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Brown is the #597 overall player and the #79 wide receiver in the 2022 class. Standing 6 feet tall and 205lbs running at 4.5, Brown is a top Auburn wide receiver target for this recruitment cycle. Brown spoke to Keith Niebuhr for Auburn Undercover after his MVP performance and had this to say about Auburn Football and his recruit: “They (Auburn) are at the top right now, because of the culture and how the coaching staff has treated me. And I got to see the facilities. The facilities are great.” Brown was also asked about the new Auburn staff and specifically the new wide receivers coach, Cornelius Williams: “They (Auburn Football & Williams) have been in close contact with me. They were good on me (before Thursday), but now it’s stronger. Much, much stronger.” Brown has several high profile listings, stating that Ole Miss and Pitt are the next two schools behind Auburn Football in its list of top programs. Brown has set his announcement date for July 1, which is about three weeks from now. Auburn Football lost a lot of wide receiver production last season due to the departures of Seth Williams, Eli Stove and Anthony Schwartz. Auburn Football has many unknowns surrounding this position in 2021, which leaves huge openings for the next grade of aspiring freshmen to earn playing time when they arrive on campus next spring. Auburn Football has brought in some of their best players from the state of Florida in recent seasons. Jeff Holland, Ryan Davis, Eli Stove, Shaun Shivers and Jamien Sherwood have all been key picks for the Sunshine State Tigers in recent years. Expect Bryan Harsin to continue this pipeline and Brown to be the next major contributor to Florida’s pipeline. Camden Brown got the chance to shine for the Auburn football staff this week and definitely gave a performance when everything was on the line. Brown has solidified himself as a top prospect for the Tigers and I expect Brown to rise as the rankings are updated across the country and expect more Power-5 programs to put him on their radar. Harsin and Auburn’s football has put itself in the best position and I predict the Tigers could have their fourth contract on July 1, so stay tuned.

