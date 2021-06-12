Hersey’s Sheldon, Naperville Central duo on track for state titles

The 2021 IHSA Boys Tennis Championships are drawing to a close after two days of intense heat and action and both Hersey’s Max Sheldon and the Naperville Central doubles team of Blake Roegner and Daanyal Saeed will take center stage in Arlington Heights on Saturday.

The sensational seniors will compete for the Class 2A state titles when Day No. 3 opens Saturday at 8 a.m. in host Hersey High School, pitting top-class Sheldon (29-1) against No. 2 Max Bengtsson (19-2 of New Trier, as the No. 2 Redhawks (23-2) face New Trier’s No. 1 Colin Fox-John Rogers (16-0).

“Two years ago, when Max lost in the final, he turned to me and said: ‘next year, same place, same time’, but we didn’t know that we would have to wait two years to get into the final again.” said Hersey. coach Andy Walton. “Max has been thinking about this day, this stage, literally over 730 days, so we are all delighted to have him once again.”

Sheldon came back from a slow start in his quarterfinal with Nikita Filin to beat the New Trier freshmen 6-4, 6-2 and it was more of the same when he met Hinsdale Central’s Aash Shah (12-1) in his semi-final. final.

“It was kind of a rollercoaster quarter-final and semi-final. My returns were flying all over the place, but I was finally able to play the way I knew I could again and thanks to a big cheer in both my matches, which really helped wake me up, I was able to get back into the game I wanted since my loss in the last two years,” said Sheldon.

Sheldon roared back to force a tiebreak in his first set with Shah but quickly fell behind (0-3) before moving back forward (6-4) to finish the senior of the Red Devils with a nasty return .

Shah was forced to sustain an injury with a serious case of leg cramps, which he sustained in his quarter-final against Glenbrook South senior Marc Blekhman, which ended with Blekhman stopping with leg cramps in the third set.

The Redhawks duo, who defeated 5-8 Glenbard West (15-2) in their quarterfinals, 7-5, 7-6(4), were forced to chase Trevians’ Matthew Plunkett-Jay Wagh team after falling had dropped their first set 6. -3.

“We gave away a lot of free points and New Trier took advantage of that especially in the first set and a half,” said Saeed.

“From the middle of the second set we got more aggressive and were more active and consistent and let them play more than they wanted,” added Roegner.

The Redhawks won a long game to lead 6-5 in the second set, before taking a 7-5 win to force a third set, which they took over when Saeed held the serve to make it 4-3. to make of it.

“This is where we want to be – in the finals – as seniors. We still have a chance,” the Redhawks duo reiterated after their three-hour semi-final came to a close.

Stevenson senior Eric Perkowski (18-4) came up short in his bid to reach the final after his 6-4, 6-1 defeat to Bengtsson in a quarter-final.

“Bengtsson is a quality player and he played great overall tennis, rarely making mistakes against Eric,” said Stevenson assistant coach Blake Bazarnik, a 2009 state champion for the Patriots.

Perkowski will face Shah for third on Saturday, while his club remains in third place with 25 points behind tournament leader New Trier (40) and Hinsdale Central with 34 points.

Hersey is fourth with 22, closely followed by Barrington (20) and Jacobs with 19, the best finish in the history of the program.

Barrington’s Ethan Paik-Ammar Wazir (29-5) came back from a disappointing three-set loss to New Trier (Fox-Rogers) in a quarterfinal to win their consoling quarterfinal to stay alive in the medal hunt.

“It was a huge effort from our guys against a solid New Trier team that played like the best series when needed hitting big shots when needed,” said Broncos head coach John Roncone.

Tad Keely, head coach at Glenbard West, thought the same about his team of Andrew Immink-Sullivan Monteith after their 7-5, 7-6(4) loss to Naperville Central in the quarterfinals.

“We had a 2 1/2 hour marathon with Central, but we didn’t have enough in the tank to beat them,” Keely began. “Our guys have been fighting hard all the time, but credit (Central), they are the number 2 of the seed for a reason, and they played like that when needed.”

The Hilltoppers won their consolation quarterfinals and will play against the number 2 team of Hinsdale Central on Saturday.

In the Class 1A tournament, Chicago Latin holds a commanding lead in the team race over second place Champaign Centennial and Metamora (30-19) and Vernon Hills and Wheaton Academy, each with 18 points. Benet Academy is next with 14 points, with Noah Bobofchak-Andrew Donovan’s doubles team still in the mix for a state medal.

“Latin was bigger, stronger and hit big when needed, so they were the better team,” both Bobofchak and Donovan agreed after their 6-1, 6-4 defeat to Latin’s No. 1 team.

“We played so much better from the middle of the second set, so we want to take that into our third place match today,” added Donovan.

The Redwings had won 13 straight wins to this loss and will now face Urbana to claim the program’s first state medal since 2007, when Connor Roth finished second in singles.

Crystal Lake South junior Jackson Schuetzle (32-5) will take home the Gators’ first state medal since Jack Komar did so in 2003 when he went on the hunt for third-place finish against Chicago Latin top-class Sujan Garapati, who was upset in the semifinals by Peter Adams-Agresti (Beacon Academy) in three sets.

Schuetzle earned his spot in the semi-finals after a hard-fought three-set win over Jacob Williams (Wheaton Academy) 5-8, but his hopes of reaching the final were thwarted by 5-8 Max Braun (Champaign Centennial), who previously no 2 Finley Buelte (Rockford Christian) in straight sets.

“Jackson came back very strong in his quarterfinals as he held his opponent deep with his returns and decided to grind it out by playing in the middle and using his big forehand, but in his semifinals (Braun) he just didn’t miss a thing. He was steady, solid and probably put in 75% to 80% of his first serve,” said Gators head coach Rick Bailey.