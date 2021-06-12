Defeat for England men in bronze medal match





England 2 (0) Department (32, PC, 53, PC) Belgium 3 (1) Boon (12, PS, 52, PC), Briels (41, FG) The English men did not receive a bronze medal at the EuroHockey Championships with a 3-2 loss against Belgium. After beating the reigning champions in the group stage, Belgium would take revenge in an even match. Tom Boon gave the Belgians the advantage with the only goal of the first half, Sam Ward’s brilliant brace wasn’t enough to pull things back as goals from Thomas Briels and another from Boon gave Belgium the bronze medal.

England looked bright in the opening minutes, Phil Roper made his way into the circle and found Chris Griffiths whose shot veered narrowly wide. The momentum continued in England’s favour, the ball fell nicely for Roper to hammer the ball into goal, but was negated by a super save by Vincent Vanasch in goal. Belgium came alive and took the lead with just over ten minutes on the clock. Ollie Payne had made two saves in quick succession, only the Belgians got a penalty stroke, Tom Boon stepped up and pushed the ball in. Payne had to spring into action a minute later to prevent Sebastien Dockier from doubling the advantage with a clever save. Adam Dixon came close to tying the score at the end of the first quarter, but spotted Vanasch there to prevent his drag flick from finding the board. Griffiths fired on the rebound and was taken wide by a Belgian block. The team continued with the same attacking intensity, David Goodfield came close to converting Sam Ward’s precise pass into the circle but saw his effort blocked by Vanasch. An end-to-end half saw opportunities fall for both sides as the goalkeepers on both sides continued to impress, the choice of saves being made by Payne, who showed lightning reflexes to stop Boons from close range.

England started the second half with the perfect response as Ward dragged into the back of the net to equalize the scores and once again demonstrate their strength from penalty corners. The team nearly had another one, Roper forced a good save with his shot to the back before the ball flashed over the goal, only for Vanasch to intercept just before it reached Griffiths who slid in at the far post. Not taking advantage of the opportunities proved costly, however, as Belgium skilfully moved the ball across the field and worked past Payne, with Thomas Briels’ deflection proving decisive. The goals flew in, Boon took his second of the game with a thumping drag before Ward repeated the act with one of his own players finding the top corner of the net as both players scored their second goal of the game. Those goals, which were only one minute apart, ensured that we would see an exciting end to the match as both sides battled to leave Amsterdam with a medal. Whatever England did, with Payne removed and an extra outfielder, the goal failed to materialize as Belgium held on to their advantage and secured the bronze medal with a 3-2 win. After the game, Head Coach Danny Kerry commented: I feel for the boys. We couldn’t ask for more how they behaved themselves and played this tournament. Our hockey is now a threat to everyone and we will work hard to close the fine margins. Personally, I am proud to work with such a great group of men and such a great staff. Captain Adam Dixon also added: Losing is never easy to take and this will hurt for some time knowing we were so close today. We went up against the world champions and for the most part we were the better of the two teams. I’ve been to these games before and felt a sense of regret that we didn’t get out there – that wasn’t the case today and last week. I’m incredibly proud of how players and staff have behaved this week.” Start XI: Ames, Griffiths, Roper, Dixon (C), Payne (GK), Ansell, Condon, Waller, Sanford, Sorsby, Wallace Subs (used): Martin, Sloan, Ward, Creed, Goodfield, Calnan Subscriptions (unused): pinner

