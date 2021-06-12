Sports
Daily news and open chat: A too sunny Saturday for hockey
The four remaining teams in the Stanley Cup The playoffs have tonight off. It’s the calm before the storm. The semifinals start tomorrow afternoon, with the Lightning overlooking the islanders, and then on Monday evening the Canadians begin their series against the Golden Knights. The odds-makers say the Golden Knights will crush the Habs, and we all hope it does.
Golden Knights Biggest Favorites in Stanley Cup Semifinal Since 1990 – Las Vegas Review-Journal
After eliminating the Avalanche in six games, the Golden Knights were installed as -500 series favorites over the Montreal Canadiens (+375) at Station Casinos.
Meanwhile, it is quiet on the Maple Leafs front. Whatever they’re up to, nobody talks about it.
Other news
Coyotes interview Blues assistant Mike Van Ryn for head coach job
The Arizona Coyotes are expected to interview St. Louis Blues assistant Mike Van Ryn. The former Maple Leafs player has quickly moved up the coaching ranks after retiring from his playing career just 11 years ago.
Tuukka Rask needs hip surgery, only wants to play in Boston – Stanley Cup of Chowder
He was the man everyone wanted to hear from on the… Boston Bruins break up day, and Tuukka Rask did not disappoint.
Flames change their assistant coaches – matches and gasoline
The Calgary Flames hired Kirk Muller as an assistant coach. Muller was fired by the Montreal Canadiens earlier this season, along with Claude Julien, after spending four and a half seasons with the team.
Does it make sense to move Matthew Tkachuk? – Matches and gasoline
This has been a very un-Tkachuk-esque season for him, which raises some questions as it felt like he would be the type of player to excel under Darryl Sutter.
Mark Scheifele and the Winnipeg Jets Victim Mentality – Arctic Ice Hockey
Scheifele’s lack of acceptance for his suspension is a microcosm to many of the Jets’ problems this season: they have relinquished their game and believe it is always the cause of something beyond their control that they lost.
A battle of wits broke out in this Ontario town. Welcome to the drawing wars. -Macleans
The quirky town that inspired the Canadian TV show ‘Letterkenny’ went all in on witty public one-liners, bringing laughter and joy to residents during lockdown.
Akim Aliu, Hockey Diversity Alliance continues push to end racism in hockey – Sportsnet
I tweeted and now a few months later I’m dealing with CEOs and CMOs and only in circles I never thought I’d be in. And I think it’s for the right reasons, Aliu said. Getting recognition is nice, but that’s really not what I do it for. I am in it to make impactful change.
And here’s a non-hockey sports clip that’s great to watch. Camryn Rogers is from Richmond, BC, and she has broken the NCAA distance record for hammer throw. She plans to compete for Canada at the Tokyo Olympics next month.
Have fun out there and stay safe as business in Ontario reopens this weekend for us to patronize. To wrap up, here’s a great story for your Saturday.
Lobster diver swallowed by humpback whale lives to tell the story – The Guardian
He thought he had been attacked by a shark, which is common in the area’s waters, but then he realized he couldn’t feel any teeth and was in no pain. Then I realized, oh my God, I’m in a whale’s mouth…and he’s trying to swallow me.
