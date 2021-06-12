Learned a lot from Bhaichung Bhutia, he was very approachable: Sunil Chhetri | Football news







Since then, that talisman striker has played 117 internationals and scored 74 goals – the second most for an active international goalscorer in the world.

“For starters, it comes from my parents — especially my mother. Growing up, I played different sports — carrom, chess, Chinese checkers, and other outdoor sports — with my mother was a common phenomenon in my house. My first competitor was always my mom i remember i always wanted to beat my mom but until i was 13 i couldn’t beat her and she never wanted to lose either i think the fact that i don’t like of losing, a lot of it comes from my mother,” Chhetri said in an official press release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF). 16 years ago, on this day, @chetrisunil11 made its international debut. The rest is history…Start our https://t.co/tgT2HPtPbo — Indian football team (@IndianFootball) 1623475049000 DOHA: On this day it was 16 years ago that Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri donned the Indian jersey for the first time, in the game against Pakistan.Since then, that talisman striker has played 117 internationals and scored 74 goals – the second most for an active international goalscorer in the world.“For starters, it comes from my parents — especially my mother. Growing up, I played different sports — carrom, chess, Chinese checkers, and other outdoor sports — with my mother was a common phenomenon in my house. My first competitor was always my mom i remember i always wanted to beat my mom but until i was 13 i couldn’t beat her and she never wanted to lose either i think the fact that i don’t like of losing, a lot of it comes from my mother,” Chhetri said in an official press release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF). “I don’t understand. They say participation is the key, and that’s good after the game is over, because that’s all you can do. You can do your best, and whatever result, it’s okay. But before the game, nobody wants to lose. I think about every game, whether it’s a real World Cup qualifier or a regular table tennis game, I have the same feeling – I don’t like losing,” he added.

Earlier this week, Chhetri had added another feather to his illustrious cap when he overtook Argentina striker Lionel Messi to become the second highest active international goalscorer. He accomplished the feat when he braced to help India beat Bangladesh 2-0 at the Jassim Bin Hamad stadium at the Al Sadd Club in Doha. , , ! | #16YearsofSC11 16 years and counting since #SC11 began to captivate us with its purpose https://t.co/fPevYAdUHy — Indian football team (@IndianFootball) 1623480478000 “It’s been amazing. To play the number of years for the national team, to represent the country the number of times I have, it’s been excellent. It’s more than a dream. It’s a wonderful journey, that wouldn’t be possible have been without my family, friends, my close-knit group, the players I’ve played with, the coaches I’ve trained with, the physios, the doctors — and I say this because they’re all equally important to whatever I’ve accomplished said Chhetri.

When asked about his lessons from former skipper Bhaichung Bhutia, Chhetri said, “Oh, I’ve learned a lot from him. Not just from him, but from all the seniors I mentioned before — Renedy bhai, Mahesh bhai, Climax Lawrence, Abhishek Yadav, Surkumar (Singh) — all of them. I was lucky enough to be pampered. For Bhaichung da, one thing I loved about him was how down-to-earth he really was. We all knew who he was – – he was our captain, the main man. But he was so approachable, and he went out of his way to come and talk to all of us. I remember our group talking to us, sharing his experiences, telling us where we were going wrong — not just on the field, but off the field.”

“We were very well fed as far as our seniors were concerned, especially with Bhaichung da. They were all very nice and helpful. They told us when we were wrong. They had different ways of dealing with us, but all they have taught us so much. There is no one better than Bhaichung da. That man was relentless in the way he approached a game. His mentality was bulletproof. He was there, every game. The first challenge, the first tackle was always Bhaichung da. The one who fought for lost cause was always Bhaichung da. And when you as a senior saw that our captain, the eldest man, was working so hard, it rubbed on us,” he added.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos