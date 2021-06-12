Oregon freshman Cole Hocker wins 1,500m showdown; LSU takes title in men





EUGENE, Oregon — Oregon freshman Cole Hocker won the 1,500 at the NCAA Athletics Championships on Friday and LSU took the men’s team title. Hocker defeated collegiate record holder and defending champion Yared Nuguse of Notre Dame to finish in 3 minutes 35.35 seconds at his home stadium at Hayward Field in Oregon. “When I got to the last 150 I could hear all the fans in Hayward just erupt and it gave me so much adrenaline,” said Hocker. The showdown between Hocker and Nuguse was one of the most anticipated races of the meet. Hocker then finished fourth in the 5,000. LSU won its first title since 2002. Oregon came in second. “Well, it feels great. I’m just so proud of all the guys on the team and the sacrifices they’ve made all year, even socially,” said LSU coach Dennis Shaver. The top-ranked Tigers got a boost from sprinter Terrance Laird, who ran the 100 in 10.02. Oregon’s Micah Williams set the top time in the heats in the same cool conditions, but finished third behind Houston’s Shaun Maswanganyi. Florida’s Joseph Fahnbulleh won the 200 in 19.91. North Carolina A&T’s Randolph Ross won the 400 in 43.85 and USC’s Isaiah Jewett won the 800 in 1:44.68. Oregon Cooper Teare won the 5,000 in 13:12.27, setting a school record for the Ducks while also beating Olympic qualifying time. “I think this was a big confidence boost,” Teare said. “I think the 5K is one of the deepest events this year. Not many guys have the Olympic standard, and having that in my back pocket increases my chances.” Earlier this week, LSU’s JuVaughn Harrison won the long jump with a 27-foot, 1-inch jump. On Friday, he took the high jump at 7-7 3/4. Harrison won both events by taking a rare double at the NCAA Indoor Championships. He hopes to qualify for the Olympic team this summer. LSU won the 400 relay in 38.48 seconds. The Tigers did not qualify for the men’s 1,600 relay, which was Friday’s final game of the day. The NCAA Championships continue on Saturday at Hayward Field, also the site of the US Olympic Trials.

