England and Wales Cricket Board Launches Social Media Review After Ollie Robinson Twitter Storm Twitter

The England and Wales Cricket Board will launch a “social media review” that could lead to widespread disciplinary action following the fallout of Ollie Robinson’s Twitter posts. The Sussex Seamer was suspended from military service in England pending an investigation after historical racist and sexist reports from 2012 and 2013 resurfaced during his test debut against New Zealand at Lord’s last week. Since Robinson’s posts resurfaced, the social media feeds of a number of internationals have come under scrutiny, with an unnamed player sending abusive tweets while under 16.

Meanwhile, the veteran English trio of James Anderson, Jos Buttler and limited overs captain Eoin Morgan have all faced accusations of publishing potentially offensive messages.

The Governing Council of the ECB met on Wednesday when they decided to look into the matter further, with a statement released on Saturday: “The Governing Council endorsed the Executive Board’s recommendation for a social media review to highlight historical address issues, remind individuals of their personal responsibilities to move forward, and help them learn lessons along the way.”

“The board was clear that this process would not prevent further disciplinary action in the future, should the need arise, under the applicable processes, but it is hoped that the game can emerge stronger from this difficult period and determined to be more inclusive and welcoming for everyone,” the statement said.

The ECB said the review would be “in collaboration” with administrators, players, coaches and the Professional Cricketers’ Association, the players’ union, all involved.

‘Sanction’

Revelations about Robinson’s Twitter posts came just hours after both the England and New Zealand teams lined up for a ‘moment of unity’ on the morning of the opening day of the first Test, intended to show their determination to end discrimination. from cricket.

The English side also wore T-shirts with the message “Cricket is a game for everyone”.

ECB President Ian Watmore insisted on Saturday that the board remains committed to diversity and inclusion.

“As the national governing body, we need to walk a path between helping individuals develop an inclusive view, teaching them what is expected of them and giving them space to express themselves to the public,” he said. Watmore.

“We also need to investigate their actions and punish them if they fall short,” he added.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson backed his culture and sports secretary’s comments that Robinson’s suspension was “over the top”.

But Saturday’s statement from the ECB urged it to maintain confidence in its disciplinary process.

“The board is assured that the proper processes are in place to adjudicate on suspensions and disciplinary action under employment contracts with players,” the board said.

The matter is not just limited to England internationals, with County Side Lancashire announcing on Friday that they had launched an “immediate review and investigation” into allegations of abusive tweets by five of their players.

PCA chief executive Rob Lynch said the past week has been “an important period for all the professional cricketers in our sport”.

He added: “We are committed to working with our members and the ECB on further education, and there is always more we can do.”

“We will consult with our members and work with the ECB to develop a reference framework for social media assessment, which in turn will lead to better understanding and an opportunity to improve,” Lynch said.