Sturgis boys tennis top Monomoy

SOUTH DENNIS – Sturgis won two singles and doubles matches on Friday in a 4-1 win over the Monomoy Sharks in boys’ tennis action at Johnny Kelley Park.

Mike Olson won one-singles 3-6, 7-5, 7-6, (3), Elliot Stark won three-singles 6-3, 6-1, Corey Lusty and Alan Tsoy won one-doubles 6- 2, 6 -2 and Colby Hall and Owen Ball won two singles 7-5, 7-6, (2) ahead of Sturgis (10-1).

Ryan Casey won two singles 6-0, 6-1 ahead of Monomoy (9-3).

Old Rochester 5, Bourne 0: The Canalmen were swept by the Bulldogs in singles and doubles.

Bourne is 0-8.

SOFTBALL

Falmouth 20, Mashpee 10: Rachellle Andrade was 2-for-4 with 2 walks, 3 runs scored, a triple and 2 RBI’s for the Clippers in a win over the Falcons.

Meghan Robbins was 3-for-5 with 2 runs scored and an RBI, Delia Roulston was 2-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI and Allison Eslick got her first varsity hit for Falmouth (10-0).

Maggie Connolly was 3-for-5 with 2 RBI’s, Hailey Garcia was 3-for-4, Sophia Bergonzi went 2-for-4 with 4 RBI’s and Amiyah Peters went 3-for-4 ahead of Mashpee (0-11).

BOYS LACROSSE

Martha’s Vineyard 11, Nantucket 6: Colton Chambers had 2 goals and an assist for the Whalers, but they lost to the Vineyarders.

James Culkins scored 2 goals, Cosmo Tedeschi and Marsh Hickman each had a goal and Jack Halik provided 2 assists for Nantucket (3-6).

Martha’s Vineyard is 4-7.

Cape Tech 13, Bishop Connolly 4: Ezra Leary scored 6 goals to lead the Crusaders to their first win of the season over the Cougars.

Luke Pineo scored 5 goals, Nick Milward and Rob and Owen Badams had 12 saves in the net for Cape Tech (1-5).

Old Rochester 18, Bourne 1: Ryan Haden scored his varsity goal with 56 seconds left in the game for the Canalmen in a loss to the Bulldogs.

Nick Santucci had 26 saves in the net for Bourne (0-6).

Sturgis 13, Monomoy 7:Harrison O’Brien, Michael Bound and Hogan Anderson each had hat-tricks for Sturgis when they beat Sharksat McBarron Field.

Josh Dill, Naje Wray and Floyd Abagat each scored a goal for Sturgis (4-3).

Sean Deveau finished with 2 goals and 2 assists, Tristan Coomber scored 2 goals, Charlie Southworth finished with a goal, 2 assists and 7 groundballs, Tommy Pandiscio had a goal and an assist, Dylan Meincke had a goal, Will Harrison helped with an assist , Josh Lovely had 12 in goal and Harrison Aristhomene had 8 faceoff wins for Monomoy (2-6).

Old Colony 12, Upper Cape 4: Nathan Balbuena scored 2 goals for the Rams, but they lost to the Cougars.

Matt Fluke and Rob Grinnell each scored a goal for Upper Cape (2-4).

GIRLS LACROSSE

Upper Cape 8, Old Colony 6: Delilah Barton scored 3 goals for the Rams when they defeated the Cougars.

Adryanna Turner scored twice, Meredith Connor, Alyssa Fowler and Caitlyn Greeley (first varsity goal) each scored a goal for Upper Cape (4-4).

Old Rochester 19, Bourne 8: Brooke Lunedei scored 5 goals to lead the Canalmen, but they lost to the Bulldogs in Bourne.

Kiely O’Connor, Madigan Kelley and Jess LaFlamme each scored a goal and Caleigh Wrighter made 21 saves in goal for Bourne (3-3).

Falmouth 8, Martha’s Vineyard 1:Bella Hawkins scored 4 goals when the Clippers defeated the Vineyarders.

LaurenDavies finished with a goal and an assist, Natalie Bosselman, Cate Charette and Deirdre DiNicola each scored a goal and Anna Fernandez provided an assist for Falmouth (3-6).

Ali Dyke scored the only goal for Martha’s Vineyard (2-11).

Sturgis 10, Monomoy 8: Sturgishad six different players score when they beat the Sharks.

Pei Holmes, Isabelle Adams, Isabel Alberta, Raquel Collins each scored 2 goals and Elena Collins and Kate Donahue each scored on a goal for Sturgis (4-3).

Maggie Dever scored 3 goals, Kate Gabri added 2 goals, Leah Nash had 2 goals and an assist, Maddie Silvester scored on agoal, Karah Deveau finished with 2 assists, Chloe Nash finished with 5 draw checks and forced 5 turnovers and Maddie Flaherty had 12 saves in goal for Monomoy (5-4).

GIRL TENNIS

Old Rochester 5, Bourne 0: The Canalmen were swept by the Bulldogs in all games.

Bourne is 4-3.

Monomoy 5, Sturgis East 0:The Sharks beat the singles and doubles matches to beat the Storm at Brooks Park.

Julia Smith won one single 6-1, 6-3, Lilly Gould won two singles 6-1, 6-1, Angelica Velasquez won three singles 6-1,6-0, Tatiana Malone and Olivia Prisco won one-doubles 7-5, 6-1 and Aliza Pillsbury and Christie Beckley won two-doubles 6-1, 6-0 ahead of Monomoy (11-2).

Sturgis East is 6-6.

Martha’s Vineyard 4, Nantucket 1: The Vineyarders won two singles and doubles games each to beat the Whalers for their 12th straight win.

Hunter Tomkins won one-singles 6-1, 6-0, Cali Giglio won two-singles 6-0, 6-0, Tessa Hammond and Andrea Morse won one-doubles 6-2, 7-5 and Paige Anderson and Evelyn Brewer won two-doubles 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 for Martha’s Vineyard (12-0).

Sara Hamlin won three singles 6-4, 7-6, (3) ahead of Nantucket (6-9).