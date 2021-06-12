Sports
Sturgis boys tennis top Monomoy
SOUTH DENNIS – Sturgis won two singles and doubles matches on Friday in a 4-1 win over the Monomoy Sharks in boys’ tennis action at Johnny Kelley Park.
Mike Olson won one-singles 3-6, 7-5, 7-6, (3), Elliot Stark won three-singles 6-3, 6-1, Corey Lusty and Alan Tsoy won one-doubles 6- 2, 6 -2 and Colby Hall and Owen Ball won two singles 7-5, 7-6, (2) ahead of Sturgis (10-1).
Ryan Casey won two singles 6-0, 6-1 ahead of Monomoy (9-3).
Old Rochester 5, Bourne 0: The Canalmen were swept by the Bulldogs in singles and doubles.
Bourne is 0-8.
SOFTBALL
Falmouth 20, Mashpee 10: Rachellle Andrade was 2-for-4 with 2 walks, 3 runs scored, a triple and 2 RBI’s for the Clippers in a win over the Falcons.
Meghan Robbins was 3-for-5 with 2 runs scored and an RBI, Delia Roulston was 2-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI and Allison Eslick got her first varsity hit for Falmouth (10-0).
Maggie Connolly was 3-for-5 with 2 RBI’s, Hailey Garcia was 3-for-4, Sophia Bergonzi went 2-for-4 with 4 RBI’s and Amiyah Peters went 3-for-4 ahead of Mashpee (0-11).
BOYS LACROSSE
Martha’s Vineyard 11, Nantucket 6: Colton Chambers had 2 goals and an assist for the Whalers, but they lost to the Vineyarders.
James Culkins scored 2 goals, Cosmo Tedeschi and Marsh Hickman each had a goal and Jack Halik provided 2 assists for Nantucket (3-6).
Martha’s Vineyard is 4-7.
Cape Tech 13, Bishop Connolly 4: Ezra Leary scored 6 goals to lead the Crusaders to their first win of the season over the Cougars.
Luke Pineo scored 5 goals, Nick Milward and Rob and Owen Badams had 12 saves in the net for Cape Tech (1-5).
Old Rochester 18, Bourne 1: Ryan Haden scored his varsity goal with 56 seconds left in the game for the Canalmen in a loss to the Bulldogs.
Nick Santucci had 26 saves in the net for Bourne (0-6).
Sturgis 13, Monomoy 7:Harrison O’Brien, Michael Bound and Hogan Anderson each had hat-tricks for Sturgis when they beat Sharksat McBarron Field.
Josh Dill, Naje Wray and Floyd Abagat each scored a goal for Sturgis (4-3).
Sean Deveau finished with 2 goals and 2 assists, Tristan Coomber scored 2 goals, Charlie Southworth finished with a goal, 2 assists and 7 groundballs, Tommy Pandiscio had a goal and an assist, Dylan Meincke had a goal, Will Harrison helped with an assist , Josh Lovely had 12 in goal and Harrison Aristhomene had 8 faceoff wins for Monomoy (2-6).
Old Colony 12, Upper Cape 4: Nathan Balbuena scored 2 goals for the Rams, but they lost to the Cougars.
Matt Fluke and Rob Grinnell each scored a goal for Upper Cape (2-4).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Upper Cape 8, Old Colony 6: Delilah Barton scored 3 goals for the Rams when they defeated the Cougars.
Adryanna Turner scored twice, Meredith Connor, Alyssa Fowler and Caitlyn Greeley (first varsity goal) each scored a goal for Upper Cape (4-4).
Old Rochester 19, Bourne 8: Brooke Lunedei scored 5 goals to lead the Canalmen, but they lost to the Bulldogs in Bourne.
Kiely O’Connor, Madigan Kelley and Jess LaFlamme each scored a goal and Caleigh Wrighter made 21 saves in goal for Bourne (3-3).
Falmouth 8, Martha’s Vineyard 1:Bella Hawkins scored 4 goals when the Clippers defeated the Vineyarders.
LaurenDavies finished with a goal and an assist, Natalie Bosselman, Cate Charette and Deirdre DiNicola each scored a goal and Anna Fernandez provided an assist for Falmouth (3-6).
Ali Dyke scored the only goal for Martha’s Vineyard (2-11).
Sturgis 10, Monomoy 8: Sturgishad six different players score when they beat the Sharks.
Pei Holmes, Isabelle Adams, Isabel Alberta, Raquel Collins each scored 2 goals and Elena Collins and Kate Donahue each scored on a goal for Sturgis (4-3).
Maggie Dever scored 3 goals, Kate Gabri added 2 goals, Leah Nash had 2 goals and an assist, Maddie Silvester scored on agoal, Karah Deveau finished with 2 assists, Chloe Nash finished with 5 draw checks and forced 5 turnovers and Maddie Flaherty had 12 saves in goal for Monomoy (5-4).
GIRL TENNIS
Old Rochester 5, Bourne 0: The Canalmen were swept by the Bulldogs in all games.
Bourne is 4-3.
Monomoy 5, Sturgis East 0:The Sharks beat the singles and doubles matches to beat the Storm at Brooks Park.
Julia Smith won one single 6-1, 6-3, Lilly Gould won two singles 6-1, 6-1, Angelica Velasquez won three singles 6-1,6-0, Tatiana Malone and Olivia Prisco won one-doubles 7-5, 6-1 and Aliza Pillsbury and Christie Beckley won two-doubles 6-1, 6-0 ahead of Monomoy (11-2).
Sturgis East is 6-6.
Martha’s Vineyard 4, Nantucket 1: The Vineyarders won two singles and doubles games each to beat the Whalers for their 12th straight win.
Hunter Tomkins won one-singles 6-1, 6-0, Cali Giglio won two-singles 6-0, 6-0, Tessa Hammond and Andrea Morse won one-doubles 6-2, 7-5 and Paige Anderson and Evelyn Brewer won two-doubles 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 for Martha’s Vineyard (12-0).
Sara Hamlin won three singles 6-4, 7-6, (3) ahead of Nantucket (6-9).
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]