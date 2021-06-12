Sports
Minor-league hockey all-time great is honored in the same Muskegon building where he played
MUSKEGON Robin Bouchard scored a modern minor league professional hockey-record 687 goals in 16 years, 13 of those seasons spent in Muskegon.
Terry Ficorelli had about 600 of those results on the fly, he estimates. It’s only fitting that former longtime Muskegon hockey broadcaster Bouchard is honored in the building where he worked his magic and has retired his jersey number.
Bouchard will headline the 34th Muskegon Area Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony and banquet tonight at Mercy Health Arena, formerly known as LC Walker Arena. Ficorelli plans to attend.
I get chills just thinking about it. It’s a great honor, Bouchard said. I played here for many years and we had a lot of success, but it’s a team effort, so to get that individual honour, it’s a great honour.
Bouchard will be joined in the Hall of Fame induction class by Matt Brink (wrestling/football), Cheryl Day (basketball), and Johnny Mitchell (athletics). Jim Rudicil, executive director of the Muskegon Winter Sports Complex, is the recipient of the Gene Young Distinguished Service Award. The winners of the 2021 Scholar-Athlete Award are Mona Shores Brady Rose and Kent Citys Kenzie Bowers.
The Hall of Fame induction ceremony was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 Scholar-Athlete Award winners Muskegons Cameron Martinez and Grand Havens Kathryn Ackerman were invited to tonight’s ceremony. The Hall of Fame ceremony has been held at Muskegon Country Club in the past, but has moved to Mercy Health Arena this year.
Tickets for the event, which begins at 6 p.m., are available to the public for $30 and can be purchased at the MASHF website. Attendees are served an hors doeuvres buffet and adult beverages are available for purchase.
Bouchard is expected to have a large crowd of supporters in the arena tonight. That’s no different from his days as a prolific goalscorer in the same venue.
He was definitely the most exciting player we had at the time, said Ficorelli, who was the voice of the Muskegon Fury and Lumberjacks from 1995-2010. Fans loved him. He was one of those players that when he played against you, you despised him. But if he played on your team, you absolutely loved him.
He was a colorful player. He was the type of player you would pay to watch the game. He was very colorful, he was flamboyant, he was animated and he could be a real spark plug on the ice in many ways, not only because of his offensive skills, but also because he wasn’t afraid to join in when the games got more physical, more of the villain kind.
Bouchard arrived in Muskegon around Thanksgiving in 1996 in an exchange with the Flint Generals. The native of Jonqueiere, Quebec, played all or part of Muskegon for 13 seasons. He played in Italy in the 2006-07 season and left twice more to play in Texas.
Bouchard, who played right as a 5-foot-10, 190-pounder, also holds a pro hockey record with a goal in 17 consecutive games in 2009-10. That was during his last season, when he scored a whopping 60 goals at the age of 36.
Bouchard and his wife Lisa, who hails from Flint, enjoyed Muskegon so much that they made it their home. They have two grown children, Ryan, 21, and Emily, 18.
Bouchard, 47, is a new auto manager at Betten Baker Chevrolet-Buick-GMC-Cadillac in Muskegon.
It’s a lot like my hometown: a small town, Bouchard said of Muskegon. I never grew up with traffic or anything like that, and then people are sober. They are not people from the big city. We immediately made many friends here and this has always been our home.
As good a goalscorer as Bouchard was, his main goal was to win. With Bouchard lighting them up, the Fury won four Colonial Cup titles (1999, 2002, 2004, 2005).
Bouchard loves winning, whether that’s playing hockey or coaching, golfing or selling cars, but he despises losing even more. He put every ounce of energy into being the best.
I loved the game. I remember my wife saying, You and Todd (Robinson) play the game and then you come home, he goes to his house and you’re on the phone until 3am repeating everything, Bouchard recalled. And I’m like, yeah, that’s what we did. She says, aren’t you tired of talking about it?
No, and when I think back, that’s probably why we won, because we hated losing and would win at any cost. We were crazy and it brought us success, you know. I think you must be crazy to some degree. You have to be obsessed with winning to win. If you’re not, you’re going to take the easy road. It’s just nature.
Bouchard is remembered by several nicknames given to him by Ficorelli, including Rockin Robin, the Gunsling King, and Bouch Almighty, a play in the Bruce Almighty movie starring Jim Carrey. Bouchard is also remembered for his Bouchardian Bazooka Blast, one of the favorites for Ficorelli in his Fictionary.
One of Bouchard’s best memories of playing hockey in Muskegon came during the Colonial Cup clinching Game 6 win over Elmira in 2002, when Robinson scored on an overtime break. The night before, Bouchard scored the game winner in OT to give his team the lead in the three-to-two runs, then the Fury made the long bus journey home from New York at night.
When Robinson scored, the roof blew off the arena in the center of Muskegon.
When you are upstairs, in the gondola (press box) at Walker Arena, you are at the top of the building. You are on the roof. And when Robinson scored to win the Colonial Cup, you could feel the building shaking from where we were at the very top, Ficorelli recalled, comparing it to a sonic boom. There were over 5,000 fans there, all dressed in white. It was a great whiteout and the roar of the crowd was something.
Said Bouchard: That’s probably one of the coolest things, winning here in Muskegon. The place was packed. I remember the booths; I mean, you had nowhere to sit. People were at the Frauenthal and they heard the goal when we scored. They said they heard the place shaking it was so loud.
Bouchard will return to the same site tonight, where he will be enshrined as a sports legend from the Muskegon area.
He has earned his place in history not only with his victories and statistics, but also with the physical toll his body has taken: seven or eight knocked out teeth, three shoulder surgeries and other various injuries to both knees, an ankle and hand. He underwent five surgeries after he retired.
Bouchard left it all on the ice. He fell in love with the game as a youngster in rural Canada, skating on the street and corner, and shooting pucks in the basement. He later fell in love with Muskegon, which became his home.
On June 1, his daughter graduated from Reeths-Puffer High School in an outdoor ceremony at Rocket Stadium. Normally, Reeths-Puffer will hold his graduation ceremony indoors at the facility formerly known as Walker Arena, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to be moved. It was a bit of a shame for Emily Bouchard.
She said it would have meant even more to her to graduate there, but it is what it is, said Robin Bouchard. I couldn’t believe she was thinking about that. She said, Well, I grew up there, Dad.
