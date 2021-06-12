Motorhome holidays in Suffolk 2021

Are you one of the many who has splashed on a motorhome as the lockdown eases?

With many more people choosing to holiday in the UK, motorhomes are in high demand for their privacy and flexibility.

Here’s a look at eight great sites to visit around Suffolk. It is essential to book in advance and check which facilities are available as they may change at short notice due to the coronavirus. Also check whether you need to make reservations for visitor attractions.











Peewit Caravan Park in Felixstowe

– Credit: Peewit Caravan Park

Peewit Caravan Park, Felixstowe

At about 900 meters from the coast, Peewit Caravan Park has 45 places, with power connection.

The site is set in 13 acres of tree-lined and landscaped parks. Toilets and showers are available and there are many hand sanitizer stations around the park.

You may also want to look at:

Facilities include a children’s play area, launderette, washing-up facilities and wifi. The Shack and Banquet Hall are currently closed, but there are many eateries nearby.

Outside of the park itself, Felixstowe has much to offer visitors, including the beaches, Seafront Gardens, Mannings Amusements, the historic Landguard Fort and nearby nature reserve, and the lookout point where you can view tall ships.











You can take your motorhome for a break in Trinity Park, near Ipswich

– Credit: John Clarke

Trinity Park, Ipswich

Best known as the home of the Suffolk Show, this 320 hectare site offers grass touring pitches with electricity. You also get a picnic table and access to fixed toilets and showers, also for the disabled.

Wi-Fi is available everywhere Trinity Park site. Dogs are allowed and there is plenty of space to walk or cycle with them.

There are a number of grocery stores, takeaways and restaurants within a few minutes drive.

The site plans a number of events over the summer, including Comic Con and Festival of Wheels, and if you stay on the site, you qualify for a discounted rate.

When staying in Trinity Park you are within easy reach of Felixstowe, to enjoy fish and chips on the beach, and also well placed for getting to Ipswich to visit attractions such as the Waterfront and Christchurch Mansion.











The green setting of Bright Meadow Caravan Park in Newbourne, near Woodbridge

– Credit: Bright Meadow Caravan Park

Bright Meadow, near Bury St Edmunds

Located in the West Suffolk countryside, this park has 50 widely spaced places and provides electrical connection.

Facilities include toilets and showers, and there is also a bath in the ladies block and an area for children under seven with a bath.

There are fresh water connections and a laundry room and a vegetable preparation room. Visitors also benefit from Wi-Fi.

There are many places to visit in the Bury area, including the Abbey Gardens, the National Trust’s Ickworth site with its many walks, and West Stow Country Park and Anglo-Saxon Village.











Campers at Steadings Park in Newbourne, near Woodbridge

– Credit: Damon Jones

Steadings Park, Newbourne, near Woodbridge

The site has a total of 80 camping and touring pitches. All those for motorhomes are oversized paved pitches with a grassy area.

Each pitch has its own bank. There is an electrical connection and you can choose between fully serviced or just water for your motorhome.

Facilities at Steading Park include toilets and hot showers, wet rooms for the disabled and families, washing up basins and a laundry room.

There are two children’s play areas, a ball game room and table tennis table, and a private lake for carp fishing.

The site is adjacent to the Suffolk Wildlife Trust’s Newbourne Springs Nature Reserve, and Woodbridge is also nearby, with attractions such as the river and the National Trust’s famous Sutton Hoo site.











Cakes and Ale Holiday Park

– Credit: Google Maps

Cakes and Ale, Theberton, near Leiston

This Family run site with five pennants Set in 45 acres on the Suffolk Heritage Coast, it has 55 fully equipped pitches. They all have a paved surface and grass, power connection, water and gray water connections and wifi.

The site includes wet areas, showers and toilets and laundry and dishwashing facilities. Recreational facilities include a playground and various sporting activities, from boules to football, golf and tennis. There is a bar and cafe, and the site is dog friendly.

Nearby beaches to visit include Sizewell, Aldeburgh and the holiday village of Thorpeness, which also has boating on the Meare.

Nature lovers will enjoy a visit to RSPB Minsmere.











Alton Water, near Ipswich

– Credit: Archant

Alton Water Park, Ipswich

This large water park has approximately 400 acres of countryside to explore. It has 88 pitches for caravans and motorhomes or tents, with electricity for a small extra charge.

Facilities include a toilet and shower block and a covered washing-up area.

There is also a playground, sandbox and large patio, with a visitor center serving a range of snacks and meals.

You can explore many nature trails on site and buy a fishing license or try all kinds of water sports and mini golf. There is also a cross-country ski trail. If you want to get out of the grounds beautiful Constable Country is nearby, including the National Trust’s Flatford exhibits.

Kessingland Beach Holiday Park, near Lowestoft

This Parkdean Resorts site, with a beach on its doorstep, has 87 touring pitches available. You can choose from a standard pitch, one with electricity or one with a paved surface, electricity, water supply and drainage. Pet-friendly accommodations are available.

Facilities also include a shower and toilet block and a launderette, while the holiday park has indoor and outdoor heated pools, an adventure playground and multi-sports pitch, and dining options including a bar, restaurant and takeaways.

Besides the beach there are many more things to do in the area. The Africa Alive Zoo is located in Kessingland and the Pleasurewood Hills Theme Park is also nearby.

The East Anglia Transport Museum in Carlton Colville is fun for all the family, and don’t forget your binoculars for a visit to the nearby Benacre National Nature Reserve.

Cliff House Holiday Park, Dunwich

On a 30-hectare forest park with access to the beach, this campsite has 120 touring and camping pitches available, with electrical connection.

Facilities include toilet and shower blocks, a shop, launderette, washing-up area, internet access, children’s play area and family playroom. Bike rental can be booked in advance.

Refreshments are available at The 12 Lost Churches bar and restaurant.

Nearby attractions include the National Trust’s Dunwich Heath and Beach site and neighboring RSPB Minsmere, as well as all the local beaches including Aldeburgh, Thorpeness, Walberswick and Southwold.