Euro 2020: ‘Scotland is back in the great days as fans enjoy glorious frenzy’

As Scotland qualify for Euro 2020… David Marshall is mobbed by delighted team-mates after his decisive penalty save in Belgrade

Without wanting to catch Pacino doing this, the Hollywood giant was right in his famous speech in the movie Any Given Sunday – football is a game of centimeters just enough.

It may not be good for the soul to dwell on this for long, but what if John McGinn’s opening penalty had stopped in the shootout against Israel rather than writhing obligingly under Ofir Marciano’s body? What if David Marshall had dived to the left instead of the right when he was against Eran Zahavi in ​​the same match? What if Marshall had ducked to the right instead of the left when he faced Aleksandar Mitrovic of Serbia?

Those razor sharp moments went the way of Scotland and we are now in the middle of the biggest national football celebration in 23 years. All corners of the country and all ages on the spectrum are involved.

After so much mud, the beautiful game is finally back to Scotland.

Small margins save us the inquest.

No waffle about genetics, no self-flagellation about the weather and video games and facilities conspiring against producing good young players, no think tanks and blueprints and visits to the Netherlands and Norway and Iceland to find out how they did it and what lessons Scotland would take. can learn from them. No nonsense throwback to the days when players from this country dominated British football. Liberation instead.

Five European Championships and five World Cups have passed since Scotland’s men last sat at football’s highest table. Ten tournaments over 23 years.

Sixty-seven countries have played in one of these things since this country was last on the big stage. Sixty-seven countries with a combined population of 4.1 billion. That’s a lot of kids in many places who know what it feels like to see their heroes play among the elite.

That is of course different here. Scotland’s youth are only now learning about the glorious frenzy of following the national team to its limits, the tidal wave of excitement that engulfs every corner of the country when all goes well.

It’s hugely powerful wherever it happens in the world, but it’s especially strong in this country where the love of the game is so vast.

Older Scotland fans ate heartily at the routine World Cup qualification. The generations that followed have had to do with snacks. They were raised on stories of the Tartan army before they were born, as they lived through present day failures, humiliating defeats and fatalism.

Chances are, many of them dropped out a long time ago. The crowds at Hampden decreased. The national team’s relevance reached an all-time low somewhere along the line. Hope had left town.

Sitting in a radio studio with Chick Young in the aftermath of such an abomination – possibly Kazakhstan, but the list of failures is long – the image of the experienced broadcaster is easy to remember.

Chick might as well have been dressed in black that night. His mood could not have been more somber if a violinist had played a lament in his ear.

“I have come to accept that I will never see my country play in a major tournament again in my life,” he said. Its utter hopelessness was striking, not least because Chick probably reflected the mood of many, many Scots.

‘Come on, we can do it’ – Support Scotland

However, there has been a rebirth. No one knows where this will go in the coming weeks, but the fact that Scotland have made it to the European Championship has given the national team a good feeling.

Those penalties, Marshall’s face as he waited for the referee’s thumbs up against Serbia, Ryan Christie’s tears. The joy of it wiped out decades of cynicism, it uncorked feelings Scotland fans may not have realized they were capable of more. That tense play-off overall win in Belgrade was like a heart defibrillator.

Small snapshots are everywhere and over time there will be more and more illustrations of a changing landscape. You know something profound is happening when the sight of Liam Cooper coming out of a Panini sticker pack evokes euphoria in a kid that starts somewhere around his toes before traveling through his body and bursting out of his crown.

It’s a scene that takes you back to the time when you were that kid and you had just landed a Kenny Dalglish or a Daniel Passarella or a Marco Tardelli or, glory of glory, Socrates.

In my hometown, the Limerick of the 1970s and most of the 1980s, the thought that one of my own stickers could come out of those sticker packs never crossed my mind. The Republic of Ireland never qualified for anything. Instead, we followed Northern Ireland and Scotland to the big tournaments. We never thought a day would come when our boys would be there, but it did and it was magical and the thrill of it is still fresh in our minds.

Never mind Father Time, Jack Charlton and his Irish team will live forever. Steve Clarke and his team from Scotland may be able to achieve the same immortality in the coming weeks and years. It’s a new beginning, a great time for gnarled old bums who never thought they’d see these days again and for youngsters who might have thought big championships were for other countries, not theirs.

Steve Clarke has done what previous Scotland managers Berti Vogts, Walter Smith, Alex McLeish, George Burley, Craig Levein and Gordon Strachan couldn’t

How old do you have to be to have a clear memory of when Scotland’s men last appeared in a major tournament? This writer’s first truly vibrant day of football was Liverpool’s 1977 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach, Terry McDermott, Tommy Smith, Phil Neal and so on. I had just turned eight.

I wasn’t the most advanced of the kids, so let’s take seven as our marker instead. That means most Scots under 30 will likely have little or no memory of their country at the 1998 World Cup in France.

That’s actually quite chilling when you think of the greatness Scotland has brought to the game, the immortal players and managers and occasions.

Forget the serial qualifiers, the populous giants that always come, and think of the Icelandic and Slovenian and the Slovakian, the Republic of Ireland and the Northern Irish, the Wales, the Latvian and the Albanians. They’ve all tasted it since Scotland last sniffed.

Outside of Europe, think of Trinidad and Tobago with a population of about two million. Think of Uruguay and Panama and their four million. Think of New Zealand and Costa Rica with five million. Their childhood knows what it’s all about. The youth of Scotland are only now finding out.

You may know the story of Poppy Lord – it is majestic. The 10-year-old from St Stephen’s Primary in Dalmuir writes a heartfelt letter to her teacher asking if they can all watch Scotland’s game against the Czech Republic on Monday, which starts after school. John McGinn, an old St. Stephen’s boy, joins in to support Poppy’s campaign. The media embraces the campaign and Poppy wins. She is immediately proclaimed a “legend” by her school friends. Awesome.

Billy Gilmour, Nathan Patterson and David Turnbull have something in common with Poppy and tens of thousands of others in Scotland – none of them were born when the country played in France in 1998. Kieran Tierney, Scott McTominay and Che Adams were one. John McGinn and Ryan Christie were three, Andy Robertson was four.

All they saw growing up was Scotland failing. Occasionally there was optimism that was quickly followed by pain and the departure of another manager and the grim search for a new man to take on.

The arrival of Clarke was the turning point. Everyone hoped it would, but the man has had to absorb all our doubts, all our skepticism, all our cynicism and carry on with it. He said he would get there – and he did.

Clarke has a Charlton vibe to it. Direct, solid, not subject to extreme emotions, he exudes authority and respect. He doesn’t promise too much or too complicated, he just gathers his players around and gets to work with them.

He has brought Scotland to this point, a dizzying place that has been elusive for so long. From the funeral march to the Fratellis, from ‘Oh No!’ to ‘Yes sir!’ The Scots, ladies and gentlemen, are back.