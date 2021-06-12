Cricket: KKR didn’t take the tournament seriously, says Kuldeep Yadav, Sports News





Kuldeep Yadav has arguably been one of the most talked about Indian cricketers in recent years. The left-arm wrist spinner came on the scene in the 2014 U19 World Cup, where he got a hat-trick. Despite having to hold out for some time to make his worldwide debut, the teenager didn’t think back. Kuldeep Yadav, who tricked the resistance batsmen with his low-profile varieties, quickly turned into a top choice with fans and was one of India’s top match winners in white-ball cricket. Regardless, the mix of the group, as well as the emergence of new skills, has left the 26-year-old with fewer opportunities than he would have enjoyed. Speaking to Sportskeeda, Kuldeep Yadav opened up his stint with Kolkata Knight Riders, his goals for the visit to Sri Lanka and much more. While it is a known fact that it was the incredible Shane Warne who inspired Kuldeep to become a wrist spinner, his excursion from under-19 cricketer to bowler for India would have been unimaginable without one man’s previous Indian batsman and KKR skipper. Gautam Gambhir, who credits the Chinese bowler for massively managing and mentoring him since his journey began. “If you look at international cricket, you see that within Virat Kohli there is a hunger to do well and bring the team forward and win. When Gauti Bhai played for KKR, even he had the same mentality that the team would Then I think KKR were lacking in that regard and didn’t think that way, or maybe they didn’t take this tournament seriously or they didn’t think about their approach if they were going to lose games.These things are very important and I think those things were lacking,” Kuldeep Yadav opined. Despite KKR’s battles, Kuldeep Yadav only played 14 games and did not appear in the playing XI. The 26-year-old has yet to play a solitary game in the 2021 IPL season. He pronounced: “Somehow it feels unfair that when you play for India but you still can’t play franchise cricket. You do feel bad but there is nothing you can do, you can only work hard and ask for reasons. If you ask for reasons you get some explanation but maybe I didn’t get the kind of support I expected from KKR.The kind of confidence Gauti bhai showed in me, maybe I didn’t get that in this team.” With the T20 World Cup not going to be played for long, just like the next version of the competition in Australia in a year, Kuldeep Yadav has his eyes set on the visit to Sri Lanka. He thinks if he can capitalize on his chances, he can at least highlight one of the two showstoppers. “If I get the chance on the Sri Lanka tour or in the second half of the IPL then I will be able to make an impact in the T20 World Cup. And next year there will be another World Cup Down Under, so that’s it no. this is my last chance. I could be effective in Australia if given the chance,” Kuldeep Yadav signed – he concluded

