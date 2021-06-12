Karen Bardsley withdraws from Team GB women’s soccer squad





What happened? The 36-year-old’s last season with Manchester City was fraught with injuries and saw her lose the No. 1 spot to Roebuck. She was loaned out to NWSL side OL Reign to get playing time in February, but was injured late in a 1-0 defeat to Washington Spirit on May 31 and had to come out in the 86th minute. What was said? After a difficult road back to fitness and form, being selected for Tokyo felt like the greatest achievement, Bardsley said. Then it feels terribly cruel to be forced to withdraw so close to the Games through injury. Regardless of the situation, I will do everything I can to help my teammates and Team GB every step of the way. I wish everyone nothing but success. GB Football head coach Hege Riise said: Losing Karen is a big blow to us but more importantly to her. She has been an incredible international goalkeeper for many years and her presence in the squad is said to have helped the younger players in the group as well. Of course this is football and this means an opportunity for someone else to seize. The group is very positive about the challenge ahead and can’t wait to get started. Who could replace her? The inclusion of Bradleys was a shock given the strength in depth of the goalkeeper ranks alone in the England camp. Sandy MacIver is on the reserve list, while Carly Telford and Mary Earps have also served internationally in recent seasons. When do the Olympics take place? The team will begin their Olympic journey with three group stage matches: the first and opening game of the tournament, against Chile on July 21, followed by Japan on July 24 and Canada on July 27. Should they advance to the knockout stage, the quarter-finals will be on July 30, the semi-finals on August 2, and the final on August 6. Is there anything else I should know? Yes, The Athletic’s Nancy Frostick has analyzed Riise’s Olympic team. For more in-depth analysis, dig deeper below. (Photo: Naomi Baker – The FA/The FA via Getty Images)







