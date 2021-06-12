Euro Hockey: Netherlands men win title to break and solve Germany’s hearts





The Netherlands literally did not have time for Germany’s ironclad determination for a second time at this EuroHockey, because amid a feverish atmosphere generated by the maximum support of 3,000 Orange to end a golden battle, Max’s side turned Caldas made the fortune and broke their continental roller coaster tournament from rivals in quite dramatic style to win a third European Cup in four editions. A moment of dazzling skill through his legs from Constantin Staib seemed poised for the whole world to give Germany their first title in eight years. Still, this EuroHockey has conjured up some prodigious moments over the past 10 days and when the hosts got one last gasp with nine seconds left, the final chapter of the men’s event was yet to be etched. After a request for a penalty stroke was first rejected, Jip Janssen stepped up and sent a calf-high tap from Alex Stadler’s pads into the net to generate euphoric scenes in the Wagener Stadium. The late leveler – 2-2 after 60 minutes – entranced the Dutch as Pirmin held on tight to Blaak for the second shoot-out in a row to fend off two German attempts before Thijs van Dam lifted the roof in Amsterdam to make a ​4-1 shoot-out victory to be sealed. Blaak was exceptional in the Dutch goal, while Christopher Ruhr once again stood out as he commanded the German lines in a frenetic and expressive final of impeccable quality. This final will be remembered for the last five minutes and the shoot-out that followed, so for the record, Ruhr had given Germany the lead via a penalty in the 21st minute after a blistering first quarter before Robert Kemperman equalized for the hosts . The Germans had put pressure on Holland throughout the game to get into the circle and after even more shunting in midfield from Ruhr, the Dutch defense was tested to the limit when Staib found himself in the D with his back to goal. He ran to the baseline, away from Blaak’s net, in a split second he had put Germany three minutes off the title with a jab with a backstick between his legs and past Blaak. The Dutch stopper was taken away a minute later, but Staib’s creative magic had seemingly left Germany in Euro heaven. But with nine seconds to go, the Netherlands won a corner that Germany was unable to judge. Jeroen Hertzberger called a review for a possible shot, but when the corner came, Janssen stepped out confidently. After seeing the action through his towel, Blaak, who had called himself ‘superdom’ after a moment of madness in the Pool stages, came back and turned the Wagener gold for the Dutch. Just brilliant. Subscribe to our unparalleled coverage by unlocking our best content Final standings 1. Netherlands

2. Germany

3. Belgium

4. England

5. Spain

6. France

7. Wales

8. Russia Player of the Tournament

Pau Quemada (ESP) Goalkeeper of the Tournament

Pirmin Blaak (NED) Top scorers

Tom Boon (BEL), Sam Ward (ENG) – 6

