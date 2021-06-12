Moltz takes off | Sport

When Rochester High School closed a few years ago, George Moltz had no job.

That wasn’t the worst. It was something sentimental. He was a teacher, coach and sports director at the little school on Route 100. He loved it. He had memories.

One of the best was when he was assistant coach to Harvey Downs on the Rochester High baseball team that won the state title in 2004.

That was special for him because his son Jay Moltz was the catcher at that club.

Moltz won’t forget the atmosphere at Centennial Field for that 8-3 win over Blue Mountain in the title game.

I coached third and we had a runner in third. I tried to say something to him and it was so loud he couldn’t hear me even though I was standing right next to him, Moltz said.

But then the door closed.

It was terrible, Moltz said of the closure.

Moltz said he believes there had to be some way the school could have been saved, such as Proctor and West Rutland.

Moltz tried not to work for about a year and lived off his retirement.

That didn’t go so well, he said.

One day he was in the dental office and came across a vacancy for a Vermont Senior Games Coordinator.

The ad intrigued him, but he never thought they would be interested in him.

They were. He got the job and he loves it.

It’s a great organization with a lot of good people. he said. In many ways it’s like being an athletic director.

The Senior games have a pretty extensive schedule starting Saturday in Montpelier with the 10K road race in partnership with the Central Vermont Runners.

Moltz said there are 99 runners in the field for the Montpelier race and 52 competing as runners in the Senior Games.

I can’t wait for this race, he said.

There are numerous events taking place through November with the table tennis tournament at the Shelburne Town Gym.

Moltz said he is determined to open up more of the Senior Games to everyone over the age of 50 in the southern part of the state.

This year there will be a few events in Rutland County. Both the cycling competition (September 12) and basketball (September 14) will be held at Castleton University and the golf tournament will take place on August 9 at Brandons Neshobe Golf Club.

You never know what good might come out of a trip to the dentist’s office.

