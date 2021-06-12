2021 NBA Playoffs – Joel Embiid and Philadelphia 76ers show how far they’ve come in victory over Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks’ double teams came early and often, with auxiliary defenders lurking behind them. That’s the attention Philadelphia 76ers center and MVP finalist Joel Embiid demands when he works low.

With less leeway in Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals, Embiid was limited to 14 field goals, along with six shots that resulted in a trip to the free-throw line — a drastic reduction from his 21 shots in Game 1. and 25 in Game 2. Despite the smaller diet, Embiid maintained his dominance and efficiency in the Sixers’ 127-111 win.

Embiid’s production was vital to Philadelphia’s attack on Friday night, but his versatility as an attacking player saw the Sixers achieve their most impressive feat this postseason. A primary reason why Embiid didn’t match his attempt output in Game 3? He found teammates from the double teams of the Hawks. On three occasions, he hit the Sixers’ perimeter players for clean three-pointers. Embiid provided eight assists, the most since an April 19 regular season loss against the Golden State Warriors.

“I’ve come a long way,” Embiid said. “But I feel like the game just slowed down for me this year. The way I see the floor is completely different from previous years… I’m just trying to make the best game possible. Even if I get a chance myself , there are so many ways I can do it.”

As the largest body on the floor, Embiid provided the fencing and friction that fueled the Sixers’ aggressive attack. All night the Hawks were taken by surprise by Embiid’s choices. As a result, the Atlanta defense spent much of the night scrambling.

“It was like a downhill race for us tonight, where they turned the corner on those screens with Embiid and [Ben] Simmons, and basically just playing in our paint,” said Hawks coach Nate McMillan. “We’ve got to help better by being on the screens, but the guards have to get through those screens.”

Remarkably, Embiid did it all with a meniscus tear to his right knee, an injury he sustained in Game 4 of Philadelphia’s first round series against the Washington Wizards. Embiid receives regular treatment to the knee, while making progress in the late season.

“Playing with a torn meniscus isn’t easy,” Embiid said. “Pain will be there. You just have to master it. Tonight, rolling on my ankle and falling on my back, it’s hard. But it’s the playoffs, I can’t complain. I’m here to play. I have said in the past, whatever I can do, I’m going to give the best I have. Even if I play injured, I still have to do my job. That’s why they pay me, and I want to win the championship.”

Furkan Korkmaz, who had 14 points off the bench, was one of many Philadelphia players who entered Game 3. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

As tough as Embiid is on the Sixers, he got some welcome help from the supporting cast Friday night.

The Sixers’ starting grid posted a dazzling net score of 39 per 100 possessions, outperforming the competition. Outside of that unit, Philadelphia struggled — a minus 1.9 in 231 minutes, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. In Game 3, the Sixers’ reserves shone. Backup shooting guard Furkan Korkmaz cleared a trio of three-pointers, two thanks to kickouts from Embiid. Korkmaz finished with 14 points in 27 minutes and a game-high plus-24.

“Tonight Furk was playing ball,” said Sixers forward Tobias Harris. “That’s the thing with the play-offs and the beauty of the play-offs, in a team like ours – it can be a different guy every night making that extra effort. You saw in the first half that Furk was warm got, got his swag and his confidence shoot the 3 out there and made a big 3 in the fourth quarter. You love to see it.”

Korkmaz was not alone. The Sixers came 11 deep into Game 3, each member of the bench contributing significant minutes. In just his second season, Matisse Thybulle has emerged as a first-rate defensive stopper, taking on the task of guarding Trae Young for considerable time. Shake Milton, who recently dropped out of coach Doc Rivers’ rotation in Game 1, has been reborn as a microwave off the couch. Dwight Howard mans the inside and patrols the glass for the Sixers when Embiid is off the floor, while George Hill offers a steady veteran’s hand to the second unit.

This is a welcome development, as depth has not been a strong point for the Sixers in recent seasons. The firing from their bank was erratic, the defense measurable drop from the starting unit’s solid half-court and transition attempt, and the current was often gummy. The result is extra pressure on Embiid.

The deeper the Sixers go into the summer, the more important reliable production from the reserves will be. With Danny Green’s prognosis uncertain, the Sixers will have to tap the second unit for a stand-in.

This incarnation of the Sixers is one of the more unorthodox contenders left. In an NBA dominated by the high pick-and-roll and 3-pointers, they rely on the league’s most dominant post player and a unicorn of a 6-foot-10 point guard who doesn’t shoot. Their supporting cast is an assortment of imperfect players who have a specialty or two, yet are far from complete.

But here are the Sixers, leveraging their strengths and fulfilling their roles. As Embiid says, they’ve come a long way — which is encouraging, because they still have a long way to go.