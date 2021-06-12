Copa America: South American football tournament continues despite setback

According to the World Health Organization, the country has recorded more than 17 million confirmed cases and 480,000 deaths. More than 70 million vaccine doses have been administered.

Whether or not to host the tournament has quickly become a political question, with Bolsonaro’s opponents pointing to the risk of spreading the virus even further, and his supporters arguing what Brazil needs now to turn the page and put the pandemic behind them. let.

On Thursday, Brazil’s Supreme Court gave the final green light for the tournament, voted down by a motion by anti-Bolsonaro parties in Congress to suspend the tournament.

Just two days before the vote, Brazil’s national team, the Seleo, announced its willingness to participate despite its open opposition to the tournament in a rare public statement.

“We are against the organization of the Copa America, but we will never say no to the Brazilian team,” the players said in the joint statement.

While health officials and public administrators weigh the risks and benefits, the calculation is more emotional for fans.

For Federico Mansilia, a 28-year-old football coach from the suburbs of Buenos Aires, it will be the first major football tournament without his brother Ezequiel, who he says died of Covid-19 last month at the age of 34.

It will also be the first without Diego Armando Maradona, the maverick Argentine player who died in November and more than anyone else embodied Latin America’s pure passion for the beloved game.

Even though Maradona used to play for Boca Juniors, arch-rival to Mansilia’s beloved River Plate, Mansilia still adores his memory as Argentina’s national hero.

In 2014, Mansilia spent two days on a bus from Buenos Aires to Rio de Janeiro to watch the World Cup final, which Argentina lost 1-0 to Germany.

In 2019, he and several hundred River Plate supporters became trapped in Bolivia while traveling to Peru to watch the Copa Libertadores final when the land borders were closed due to political unrest in La Paz — they managed to reach Lima on the day of the final, and saw their team again lose 2-1 to Brazilian Flamengo.

But the love of football is stronger than any defeat, however excruciating. “To go to the Copa America? I’d kill to be there! The way we feel about football is something else,” Mansilia told CNN.

“When Argentina plays, we are all Argentines, we come together, no matter what your club is or who you stand for in politics. After the game we all go back to the daily problems, but for 90 minutes you forget everything. It’s magic ,” Mansillia added.

In a region known for deep polarization and inequality, often resulting in violent clashes in the streets, football is one of the few universal values ​​that everyone can embrace.

“In Brazil, you just can’t take root against the Seleo now that they’ve announced they will play,” said Oliver Stuenkel, associate professor of international relations at the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) in So Paulo.

“I think Bolsonaro has been very strategic on this: there’s a lot of pandemic fatigue, Brazilians are desperate to say, ‘We’re back!’ even though we are actually not out of the pandemic but it is like bread and circus and it will be very difficult for everyone to be against the tournament now personally i am not in favor of it but do you think i will not want to watch? Of course I will!” Stuenkel told CNN that.

Others may not be so welcoming: “I am against any sporting event that mobilizes a large number of people during a pandemic,” said Bruno Bigliassi, a 35-year-old restaurant owner in Barra Bonita, a small town in the Brazilian state of So Paulo: “It is pure money and politics! Bolsonaro wants the Copa America to show people that it is possible to live a normal life during a pandemic.”

Renato Ribeiro, 32, also from So Paulo state, says the timing is wrong: “People are dying without a bed, the vaccine roll-out lags behind…not even responsible for it, that pisses me off!”

On Tuesday, Brazil’s Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga minimized the risks that the tournament would become a super-spreading event by pointing out that all live matches will be closed to the public and athletes will be tested regularly during the competition.

As with other famous sporting events taking place this summer, such as the Olympics and the Euro Cup, the potential risk is related to fan zones and people gathering to watch the games. Yet epidemiologist Dr. Diego Rosselli, a professor of health economics at the Universidad del Rosario in Bogotá, agrees that it is impossible to determine how many more people would get the virus because of the tournament.

“Honestly, I don’t think it’s useful to keep the lockdowns going any longer anyway,” he told CNN. “People hardly adhere to social distancing and you cannot underestimate the costs of the lockdowns: not only the economic costs, but also the increased inequality and the cost of prosperity that disproportionately affects those left behind. People can also abide by these rules a lot. .”

Rosselli also emphasized the inherent tradeoffs in the decision. “As hateful as it sounds, it’s not true that lives are priceless. Of course there is a price: For the Copa America you have to decide whether the economic benefit of the tournament outweighs the cost in human lives. It is impossible to scientifically but it’s where the decision to keep the tournament is based,” he said.

The economic costs of canceling a major competition became apparent ahead of the Tokyo Summer Olympics, which were set to begin in August, despite huge opposition in Japan and abroad.

MasterCard MA Diageo PART Ambev Bev Before the Copa America, at least three big companies —and the drink companiesand— have already withdrawn their sponsorship from the event.

But for small federations on the periphery of the dominant football competitors, such as Bolivia, Venezuela or Paraguay, participation in the Copa America is an important part of their revenue stream.

“The Copa America is not only an opportunity for the players to perform and get a contract abroad, it is also the most important opportunity to increase the economic prominence of the Federation,” said Richard Paez, former Venezuelan head coach. national team.

In 2019, the last time the Copa America was played, the Venezuelan federation earned $6 million directly from the tournament, plus the income from sponsorship and property rights nationally.

The pandemic devastated the finances of the region’s football landscape. CONMEBOL, the South American Football Confederation responsible for organizing the tournament, expected this edition to generate sales of USD 487 million along with the other club tournaments hosted by the confederation, last year’s deficit was smoothed out — at least before the sponsors announced their withdrawal.

Mansilia, the devoted football fan from Buenos Aires, doesn’t think much about finances. He just wants his team to win and break a title drought that has been going on since 1993, the last time Argentina won the league.

He thinks this could be the year, even if arch-rival Brazil is playing with home advantage. Argentina will, however, have special supporters: “I see my brother, who supported River Plate, and Diego, who was from Boca Juniors, together in heaven. For once they will cheer for the same team and give them strength: we must this year win,” said Mansilio.