Mullen and Cheyenne Mountain ready for championship game





PUEBLO It wouldn’t be a real state tennis tournament at Pueblo City Park if it wasn’t set up for an exciting final day. That will be the case again as Cheyenne Mountain, Mullen and Niwot will compete for the state title as each school has at least four out of seven places in Saturday’s Class 4A girls tennis semifinals. Mullen leads the team race with 16 points, while Cheyenne Mountain has 15. Cheyenne Mountain fell to No. 2 Singles when Windsors defeated Schrader Brooke Ballenger to take the No. 2 Doubles team of Emma Delich and Katie Delich lost to Mullens Tierney Scanlan and Izzy Desjardins in what was arguably the pivotal game of the day. Marin Smith fell in the first round of the No. 3 Singles series to Mullen and Brooklyn Hanley and Parker Durand lost to Grand Junctions Natalie Hanks and Kylie Hanks. Each team rests and does what they need to get ready for Saturday’s semifinals. Had a team dinner and pool night, said Mullens Lauren Manwiller. We went to bed early but our whole team will be here tomorrow to support everyone and would all watch each other’s games and cheer each other on. The number 1 singles series is proving to be an important race for the team title. Manwiller lost a total of just five games in two rounds to advance to the semifinals and Cheyenne Mountain freshman Maya Michalski herself looked strong as she rolled into the semifinals with wins over Longmont’s Lauren Pavot and Grand Junctions Emma Aubert. For a freshman playing in the top spot, Michalski showed no signs of nerves on a podium where her team tends to compete for a championship every year. I was worried for a few games, she said. But I just got through it. Both teams have their own pockets of inexperience, as Michalski is only in her freshman year at the school and Mullen only has four players on the roster with previous varsity experience. Part of that is because of the youth and part is because last year’s state tournament was not contested due to COVID-19. It helps because No. 1 has the most points, Michalski said. The fact that I’m still in it and doing well makes me happy for the team. There are five teams close to the top with Kent Denver, Niwot and Palmer Ridge all within five points of the lead and the state tournament itself is a representation of how much parity there is in the classification. This is exciting and I’m pretty sure it would be, said Cheyenne Mountain coach Dave Adams. Looking at the contestants and the MaxPreps scores, I thought there were five or six teams that could win. It’s really close. The semifinals start Saturday at 9:00 AM in Pueblo City Park and the championships are tentatively scheduled for 11:00 AM







