‘Keeping calm in crunch situations is essential for us at the Olympics’: Indian women’s hockey striker Navneet Kaur | Hockey

Navneet Kaur, the forward of the Indian women’s hockey team, who has played 79 games, said that the Indian team must find a way to remain calm in all crisis situations in order to think clearly while making important decisions during the Olympics.

“We all have the skills and talent to compete against the best in the world, but making important decisions on the pitch is a crucial factor for any side, so it will be very important for us to keep calm during We make decisions to the best of our ability. Even one wrong pass can hurt us deeply, so we need to make sure we think clearly and don’t make too many casual mistakes on the pitch during the Olympics,” said Navneet .

The 25-year-old added that Indian team management is making sure that all players are also clear about their role on the pitch.

“It is very important for all of us to be clear about our roles on the pitch as there should be no confusion among players on match day. The coaches and captain have made sure that everyone is aware of their role and how they can carry out their plans so that we coordinate well on the field during matches. The Olympics will be a big challenge for us, and we have to play our best to get good results,” said the attacker.

Speaking about the Indian team’s training sessions, Navneet said: “We are currently conducting intensive training. We try to simulate match situations during training and give everything we have during training sessions. We are very confident in our abilities and it is going well. just to execute our plans well on match day. If we play to our potential, we will definitely do very well in Tokyo.”