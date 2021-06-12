Connect with us

Gift Guide for Father's Day 2021 – The Hollywood Reporter

19 seconds ago

Just for daddy

Adidas Golf Stan Smith special edition spikeless golf shoes made of eco-friendly Primegreen and synthetic leather.

Adidas Golf Shoe

Stan Smith Special Edition Adidas Golf Shoes

$120

Buy now

Perfectly timed

Tom Ford 001 stainless steel movement with white opaline dial and cognac calfskin strap.

Tom Ford 001 timepiece

Tom Ford 001 watch

$1600

Buy now

Classic stripes

La Ligne lightweight Mr. Marin sweater from the New York label’s debut collection for men. Hollywood dad Chris Rock has worn the look.

Mr Marin striped sweater

the mr. Marin Sweater Line

$295

Buy now

retro sunglasses

Garrett Leight California Optical x Parks Project Hampton X shades in biobased acetate; John Legend sports the brand.

Garrett Leight California Optical Kinney x Sun Acetate Shades

Garrett Leight Acetate Shades

$395

Buy now

Well taken care of

Aesop Moroccan Neroli shaving duo with a moisturizing, anti-inflammatory serum to prevent skin irritation and a soothing botanical lotion.

Aesop shaving set

Aesop Moroccan Neroli Scheerduet

$80

Buy now

Stand up straight

InMovement ergonomic standing desk Pro DT20 for the home office (or real office) with a simple folding frame that fits two monitors.

Goop standing desk

InMovement Standing Desk Pro DT20

$399

Buy now

Game night

Sunnylife acrylic stacking tower game.

Sunnylife acrylic stacking tower game

SunnyLife Lucite Jumbling Tower

$140.00

on Amazon.com

Buy now

Exactly on time

Breguet’s Marine 5517 Automatic timepiece features a 40mm 18k white gold case with date window and wave design on the dial. Presented on a blue rubber strap, it is water resistant to 100 meters and has a power reserve of 55 hours.

Lazy Loaded Image

Watches from Switzerland

Breguet Marine 5517 Automatic

$28,600

Buy now

Ready for the journey

Goop dopp kit in canvas and nylon – with a message for him in it.

goop dopp kit

Father of the ride

Bronco Outer Banks four-seater in Cactus Gray with removable doors/top and optional Bang & Olufsen sound system; from $38,955 (available summer 2021), ford.com

Ford Bronco

Table conversation

Tiffany & Co. leather and walnut table tennis paddles (comes with three ping pong balls); Jeff Goldblum is a brand fan; $700, tiffany.com

Tiffany table tennis paddles

cruise control

Retrospec Beaumont Rev City electric bicycle with speeds up to 20 mph; David Beckham is a fan; $1,200, retrospec.com

Beaumont Bicycle

go overboard

Mavrans swim shorts in reCocoblend fabric made from recycled bottles and coconut husks; Joe Jonas rocks them. (Coral colorway currently unavailable); $89, mavrans.com.

Mavrans - Army Game - Swim Shorts

Odor-sational

Louis Vuitton Imagination cologne combines amber notes with spices such as ginger, cinnamon and black tea; $265, louisvuitton.com

Imagination Fragrance from Louis Vuitton

A version of this story first appeared in the June 9 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

