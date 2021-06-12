Gift Guide for Father’s Day 2021 – The Hollywood Reporter





Just for daddy Adidas Golf Stan Smith special edition spikeless golf shoes made of eco-friendly Primegreen and synthetic leather. Stan Smith Special Edition Adidas Golf Shoes

$120

Buy now Perfectly timed Tom Ford 001 stainless steel movement with white opaline dial and cognac calfskin strap. Tom Ford 001 watch

$1600

Buy now Classic stripes La Ligne lightweight Mr. Marin sweater from the New York label’s debut collection for men. Hollywood dad Chris Rock has worn the look. the mr. Marin Sweater Line

$295

Buy now retro sunglasses Garrett Leight California Optical x Parks Project Hampton X shades in biobased acetate; John Legend sports the brand. Garrett Leight Acetate Shades

$395

Buy now Well taken care of Aesop Moroccan Neroli shaving duo with a moisturizing, anti-inflammatory serum to prevent skin irritation and a soothing botanical lotion. Aesop Moroccan Neroli Scheerduet

$80

Buy now Stand up straight InMovement ergonomic standing desk Pro DT20 for the home office (or real office) with a simple folding frame that fits two monitors. InMovement Standing Desk Pro DT20

$399

Buy now Game night Sunnylife acrylic stacking tower game. SunnyLife Lucite Jumbling Tower

$140.00

on Amazon.com

Buy now Exactly on time Breguet’s Marine 5517 Automatic timepiece features a 40mm 18k white gold case with date window and wave design on the dial. Presented on a blue rubber strap, it is water resistant to 100 meters and has a power reserve of 55 hours. Watches from Switzerland Breguet Marine 5517 Automatic

$28,600

Buy now Ready for the journey Goop dopp kit in canvas and nylon – with a message for him in it. Father of the ride Bronco Outer Banks four-seater in Cactus Gray with removable doors/top and optional Bang & Olufsen sound system; from $38,955 (available summer 2021), ford.com Table conversation Tiffany & Co. leather and walnut table tennis paddles (comes with three ping pong balls); Jeff Goldblum is a brand fan; $700, tiffany.com cruise control Retrospec Beaumont Rev City electric bicycle with speeds up to 20 mph; David Beckham is a fan; $1,200, retrospec.com go overboard Mavrans swim shorts in reCocoblend fabric made from recycled bottles and coconut husks; Joe Jonas rocks them. (Coral colorway currently unavailable); $89, mavrans.com. Odor-sational Louis Vuitton Imagination cologne combines amber notes with spices such as ginger, cinnamon and black tea; $265, louisvuitton.com A version of this story first appeared in the June 9 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.







