Nine Wildcats Prepare for US Olympic Swimming Trials





OMAHA, Neb. – Nine Wildcat swimmers will compete in Wave II of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. The meet, which determines which athletes will represent Team USA in Tokyo, is scheduled for June 13-20. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, USA Swimming has divided all swimmers into two tiers. Wave I was held June 4-7, also in Omaha, with the top two finishers from each event advancing to Wave II. Wave II will serve as the only qualifier for the US Olympic team. The top two swimmers in each event during Wave II qualify for the U.S. Olympic team, along with the top six athletes in the 100-meter free and 200-meter free relays. The Omaha Wildcats roster includes: Kyle Barker (400m IM)

Bailey Bonnett (100m chest, 200m chest, 200m IM, 400m IM)

Caitlin Brooks (100m back, 200m back)

Gillian Davey (100m chest, 200m chest, 200m IM, 400m IM)

Izzy Gatic (100m fly, 200m fly, 200m IM)

Parker gentlemen (100m back, 200m back)

Beth McNeese (400m free)

Lauren Poole (200m IM, 400m IM, 200m chest)

Sophie Sorenson (100m back, 200m back) The preliminaries start every morning at 11 a.m. ET. The semifinals and finals will begin June 13-17 at 7:45 PM ET, with those sessions starting June 18-19 at 8:45 PM ET. The finals begin at 8 p.m. ET on June 20. Preliminary sessions will be streamed on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. All of the evening’s semifinals and finals will be broadcast on NBC channels. The best 16 swimmers in the preliminaries advance to the semi-finals for all distances of 50, 100 and 200 meters. From there, the top eight will qualify for the final to compete for a spot on the Olympic Team. The fastest eight swimmers during the preliminaries of the 400m IM, 400m free, 800m free and 1500m free will advance to the final. Davey holds the UK’s highest finish in 12th in the 200m chest with Bonnett closely following in 16th. Brooks is also 16th in the 100m back and 18th in the 200m back, while Sorenson is 17th in the 100m back. Gati and Poole both placed 17th in the 100m race and 400m IM respectively. Four wildcat strikes in Torie Buerger , Megan Drumm , Bridget Engel , and Jodi Ogle took part in Wave I last weekend. Engel stopped the clock in 1:12.72 on the 100m chest and Drumm set a finishing time of 2:04.39 after qualifying for the B-final of the 200m. Buerger competed in both the 100m back and the 200m back, finishing 1:03.54 in the first event. She won back the B final of the 200 meters and threw a lifetime best time of 2:14.12. Ogle advanced to the A-final of the 200m back, finishing fifth overall in 2:14.95. For the latest on the Kentucky swim and dive program, follow: @UKSwimDive on Twitter and Instagram, on facebook, and on the web at UKathletics.com.







