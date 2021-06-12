‘Not only helped in cricket, but also helped in life’: Ruturaj Gaikwad on MS Dhoni, Sports News





Ruturaj Gaikwad earned his first call-up in India for the Sri Lanka tour after an impressive performance in the 2021 IPL. The young batsman opened for Chennai Super Kings alongside Faf Du Plessis under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. ALSO READ: Cricket: KKR didn’t take the tournament seriously, says Kuldeep Yadav Gaikwad revealed that he has learned a lot after sharing the locker room with Du Plessis and Dhoni. He also explained how Captain Cool helped him calm his nerves after kicking off IPL 2020 badly. “I think with Mahi Bhai, of course, whatever he says, it’s always eye-catching and I’d heard him talk about me in the post-match presentation and stuff, I don’t talk to him much, he knows that I’m a quiet and shy man,” Gaikwad told PTI. “If he (Dhoni) thinks I’m under the pump or under pressure, he’s the first one to come and ask me, ‘Do you feel something like that and don’t worry,'” he recalls. “Even last year there was a situation where I started badly in IPL so he was the one who came up first and asked me to relax and enjoy the game… it calmed my nerves a bit and it helped me There are many inputs he has given me all the time and they have helped not only in cricket but also in life.” Gaikwad was also delighted to reunite with his former India A coach Rahul Dravid. “The opportunities would be limited, but I’m just looking forward to learning as much as I can from this journey. There are experienced players in the group and it’s clear that I’ll have another chance to reconnect with Rahul Sir,” he said. “The last India A tour was a year and a half ago, so again, there’s a chance to regroup with him (Rahul Dravid) and chat about the game, so there’s a lot more to it than just performing or scorecarding.”

