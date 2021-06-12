An all-time name added to the selection





Alabama Football has added a wild name to the roster We’ve seen a lot of crazy names in college football in the past. From Cassanova McKinzy to Smoke Monday to Bumper Pool to Edgar Allan Poe to Master Teague, many elite names have come and gone in the history of the sport. Even Alabama’s Ha Ha Clinton-Dix deserves an honorable mention. Still, Alabama has an all-timer on its roster in 2021. Ga’Quincy McKinstry will be on Alabama’s roster this season as a freshman corner, and that name would be cool enough. However, he is officially listed as Kool-Aid on the Alabama online roster. McKinstry had this nickname before, but it will now officially be what he’s called by Tide fans and players. This brings all kinds of possibilities to the fore. When he makes a play, fans can scream the Kool-Aid Man’s iconic “Oh Yeah.” Jokes will be made about how he is ready to run through a brick wall for Alabama football. If NIL laws are ever passed, he could become a sponsor for the beverage company. Both McKinstry and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix were highly regarded defensive backup prospects. Clinton-Dix was drafted in the first round after making plays and winning a title for the Crimson Tide, and McKinstry is sure to want to follow in his footsteps. There is a gap in the corner position due to Patrick Surtain’s loss to Alabama football. There may be more experienced players on the roster, but few athletes have the talent of Kool-Aid. There is a real chance that he will make a name for himself and make a significant contribution in his first season. Auburn is best known for having players with iconic names. They have seen Tank Bigsby, Kerryon Johnson, Smoke Monday, Noah Igbinoghene and McKinzy in recent seasons. With Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama can take that name.

