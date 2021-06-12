Crimson Tide Top 5: Women’s Tennis

While she cannot be considered one of the greatest players in the history of the program, no discussion of the history of Alabama women’s tennis can begin by mentioning Roberta Alison Baumgardner.

The Crimson Tide hosts an annual tournament in her honor, and Alabama’s indoor courts are located at the Roberta Alison Baumgardner Tennis Facility, which was inaugurated in April 2012.

But she never played for the Alabama women’s tennis team.

It didn’t exist.

In 1963, at the urging of Crimson Tide coach Jason Morton, the 19-year-old enrolled in Alabama and joined the men’s team. She not only played for three years, but was ranked #1 or #2 during her last two seasons.

Some completed schools failed to complete the competition, preferring the forfeiture rather than the risk of losing.

She helped pave the way for women’s varsity athletics in the Southeastern Conference, including players like Myke Loomis (who holds Alabama’s record for top-five wins in singles, 37-10 at No. 2), and Titia Wilmink (All -American in 1993 and academic All-American in 1992).

Both would also be worthy of being listed in the top five players in the program’s history.

(Note: Normally these go in reverse order, but due to the many duplicate pairs, an exception has been made for this listing):

1]Alexa Guarachi

Holds the Alabama singles career record (109-46) record and doubles with Courtney McLane (69-20). She made the NCAA tournament all four years in Alabama and her senior year reached the semifinals in both singles and doubles. Was an All-American in both in 2013.

Although Guarachi was born in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, he represents Chile like a professional. She played in the doubles final of the 2020 French Open and won the doubles title at the 2021 Dubai Championships with Darija Jurak.

According to her WTA bio, her best tennis memory to date was playing mixed doubles against Serena Williams and Andy Murray on Center Court at Wimbledon 2019.

2]Erin Routliffe

Won back-to-back NCAA doubles titles with Maya Jansen in 2014-2015, and reached the finals again in 2017 with Maddie Pothoff.

She and Jansen hold the Crimson Tide record for top-5 doubles wins, 32-4 in 2015, and Routliffe is fourth on the Alabama all-time singles list with 89.

Routliffe is a New Zealand professional tennis player who previously represented Canada. She reached the Wimbledon main draw in 2018 and 2019 and reached the final of the Citi Open Doubles in 2018 with Guarachi.

3]Maya Jansen

Routliffe and Jansen became just the third doubles team in NCAA history to win consecutive national championships, when they did in 2014 and 2015.

Over three seasons, Jansen and Routliffe went 57-8 in the first double.

Jansen mostly third singles, but had a big part in winning the SEC championship in Alabama in 2014.

4]Mary Anne Macfarlane Daines

Daines, who married her high school sweetheart before her senior season, played in three NCAA singles and two doubles tournaments, including reaching the semifinals with Garachi in 2013.

She was named All-American in singles in 2012, and doubles in 2013.

Daines was also the 2014 SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year and the program’s first NCAA Elite 90 winner.

5]Robin Stephenson

Played in three consecutive NCAA tournaments (2004-06) in singles and doubles, winning her opening round singles in each. Was named All-American in 2005.

Is the only Crimson Tide player to make the top 10 nationally in singles (2005-06) and climb all the way to fourth place on September 6, 2005. 101, and with Ashley Bentley second in doubles with 66.

Is currently the head coach at Washington.

The Crimson Tide Top 5 appears every day during the month of June on BamaCentral.

Crimson Tide Top 5: Introduction

linebackers

softball

Tight ends

women’s basketball

Specialists

women’s golf

Attacking line

Men’s golf

quarterbacks

Basketball

Defensive Linemen