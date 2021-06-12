What are the rules of table tennis at the Olympics?





Table tennis in India has seen an active wave over the past two decades with the likes of Sharath Kamal, Poulomi Ghatak, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai and Manika Batra steering the ship to success. Quietly making a name for itself, table tennis has gained quite a cult following in India, making its way into the country’s schools and universities. Since then, a steady roster of quality players has been spawned as people started liking this blink-and-you-miss variation of fast-paced racket sport. Frequently conquering the international circuit and making headlines, the Indian table tennis players have played a vital role in increasing the sport’s popularity in this cricket-loving country. India’s impressive outing at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, where they won a whopping 8 medals – 3 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze, talked about the future success of this group of rowers. Accordingly, four Indian table tennis stars – Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee have booked their berths for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. As they prepare to play in the quadrennial Games in the quest for a first Olympic medal, let’s take a closer look at this incredibly reflex-dependent table tennis sport. The origin story of table tennis Table tennis at the 1988 Seoul Olympics Table tennis, which traces its roots back to the prim-and-clean, morally charged Victorian era, was mostly played at leisure by the English upper class. Formerly more popular as ping-pong, the sport was renamed table tennis in 1922. Originally dominated by the Europeans – especially the Hungarians, table tennis made its way to the Asian continent, mainly thanks to the colonial expansion in the mid-20th century. It is curious how the Asians share a strong affinity with racket sports – mainly badminton and table tennis, and have built an undeniable stronghold over them. About 8 years after China, the current dominant figure in the sport, with a record 53 Olympic medals and hosting the first World Cup, table tennis was included in the Games during the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul. Table tennis at the Olympics There are two broad categories under which table tennis is played in the Olympics – team events and singles events. While the team events adhere to the best-of-five game policy, the singles events are more demanding and involve a best-of-seven affair. When it comes to the Olympics, China has dominated table tennis, with 53 medals, 28 of which were gold. Formed by legends like Wang Nan, Deng Yaping, Zhang Yining, Ma Lin, Ma Long, the Chinese rowers have proudly performed their national sport on the Olympic podium and how! After China, with a large margin between them, South Korea comes with 28 medals to their name. Despite being a consistent participant in the Olympics, Indian paddlers have yet to draw first blood at the Games and are desperately missing out on a medal on this great big stage. What are the rules in table tennis? The Indian table tennis contingent heading for Tokyo 2020 As with any other sport, table tennis begins with the flip of a familiar coin. The winner of the toss gets to decide who will get the ball rolling first by serving or receiving, and which side of the table they will occupy in the opening game. The matches take place on a hard table with a net separating it into two halves and can be played by two or four players at a time. The sport’s only strategy is to serve or hit the lightweight ping pong ball in a way that the opponent misses. Using a variety of signature shots – the block, chop, topspin, players deftly play into the net, often producing powerful deceptive shots. In singles, the opponent gets a point when the player on the other side of the net misses. Usually played over best-of-seven games, each player must score a minimum of 11 points to secure play. Players are allowed to serve twice before a switch occurs and the first to reach 11 wins. In the event that the scoreboard shows 10-10, players must gain a two-point lead to decide the game. The rules for doubles can be somewhat complicated, especially for those related to the service. In doubles, partners must serve alternately. Played in a best-of-five affair, the action in the doubles can be intense and mind-boggling to watch and keep up.

