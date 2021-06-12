Oregon men claim three titles

The Men of Oregon is a team of rivals and on Friday they were also a team of individual NCAA champions.

UO junior Cooper Teare and freshmen Cole Hocker , teammates as well as year-round middle distance competitors, were able to celebrate a win every Friday in the NCAA Outdoor Championship meeting at Hayward Field. Teare set a measurement record to win the 5,000m, Hocker won the 1,500 before doubling to finish fourth in the 5k, and Emmanuel Ihemeje gave the Ducks their first-ever NCAA triple jump title, as Oregon finished second in the team race with 53 points, behind only LSU’s 84.

Hocker drove the last lap of the 1,500 in 52.23 seconds and won in a personal best of 3:35.35. He smothered Teare in the 1,500 finals of the NCAA Indoor Championships, as well as in the Oregon Relays’ 5,000 on April 23. But on Friday, Hocker’s kick in the 5k only took him to fourth place, while Teare beat two others. runners to the finish to win in 13:12.27, the No. 2 time by a colleague in history.

“I couldn’t be happier for Cooper; inside he was so happy for me,” Hocker said. “Throughout the race they made it fast, just enough to take me out of the front pack with 800 to go. I would definitely have been more upset if Cooper hadn’t won. I’m so happy for him.”

Teare’s training for Friday’s race was fueled by some of those small losses to Hocker earlier in the year. He said his training has focused on finishing well in the last 150 meters, something that paid off on Friday.

Teare ran with the front pack the entire race and took the lead with one lap to go. With 200 yards to go, both Campbell’s Athanas Kioko and Northern Arizona’s Luis Grijalva passed Teare, but he returned the favor at the last corner and held on to win.

“They came around me and they didn’t really pick up on it,” Teare said. “None of them really moved that hard, and I saw my opening and didn’t look back. All season I got caught near the line, so it was all about not looking back and running through the line.”

Teare’s final time of 13:12.27 was not only a measurement record, but it was below the Olympic ‘A’ standard of 13:13.50.

“To be able to do that in a championship race, I now have a lot more confidence going into the Trials,” he said.

The Ducks on Friday also took third place of Micah Williams in the 100 and Charlie Hunter in the 800, a sixth in the triple jump ahead Isaiah Griffith and seventh of Jonathan Harvey in the 400 hurdles. Hunter ran a personal best of 1:45.75 and Harvey tied the UO record of 49.64, allowing the Ducks to continue their NCAA Indoor team title with a second-place finish outdoors.

Ihemeje put three of the top five points in the triple jump on Friday, but it was his first jump that stood as the winner. He opened the meet by rising 56 feet, 2.75 inches, and surpassed 54 feet three more times over the course of the evening.

“I knew there was some really tough competition,” said Ihemeje, who also won the NCAA Indoor Triple Jump title. “My plan was to throw a bomb at the beginning. So we worked hard to make the first jump go well. So I’m glad I did my best on my first jump.”

Feeding on the Hayward Field audience throughout his series, Ihemeje played the most for the 6,234 fans in attendance since the venue reopened this spring.

“It’s such a great atmosphere and emotion in this new Hayward Field,” says Ihemeje, who grew up in Italy and speaks five languages. “This is my greatest experience and it’s a great pleasure for me to do a big game at home, like the NCAA final. And I had to do my best to entertain our fans, our Duck nation. So I did my best, and I hope they enjoyed the show.”

Hocker said the crowd’s energy was “a feeling I’ve never felt before,” and provided the adrenaline rush that fueled his final kick in the 1,500. With about 350 to go in that race, he stumbled a bit in traffic, but recovered quickly and took the lead in the final corner.

As tough as that effort was, Hocker said he had to dig even deeper into the 5,000. He said Teare and the other top players “walked smart” and picked up the pace early to take a 1,500-5,000 double from Hocker off the table. Still, Hocker was able to follow up his PR in the 1,500 with another in the 5,000, of 13:18.95.

“That’s something I’m very proud of today,” he said. “Of course I went for the win in the 5,000 today; that was my goal. I never really thought about running those times in a row, but I’m very happy with those performances.”

More reaction from Friday’s results:

Robert Johnson , UO head coach

“Finally, our newbies and those who hadn’t experienced it yet got a taste of the ‘Hayward magic’ we’re all about. Lane County Public Health and the University of Oregon administration have done a fantastic job of working together working to get as many fans as we had today. To get close to that 50 percent capacity was amazing, and it showed. I’ve been saying all along these fans are the most passionate and most knowledgeable in the world. They’re not just cheering for the Ducks of Sure, they may be cheering a little louder, but they’re cheering for all the good performances. They’re supporting a good track and field.”

Charlie Hunter , 800 meters

“This is one of the things I love about being a duck: we have the best fans. In a sea of ​​athletes I feel special and six feet taller than everyone else. The roar I felt before we started, and on the last lap that was what kept me through the line it’s very special to put on this green and gold color and it means a lot to me i rode this race exactly the way i wanted i would nothing change thing because I ran the best race for me today but sadly it wasn’t enough I don’t regret because I went out and did exactly what I wanted to do today It’s bittersweet to achieve what I wanted but fall short in posting.”

Micah Williams , 100 meter

“It was definitely an experience that I enjoyed. I didn’t perform as I wanted, but it felt good to have the fans behind me even after I lost. They were still there for me.”

Jonathan Harvey , 400 obstacles

“I didn’t know (about matching the school record) when I was done, but that’s what Coach (Curtis) Taylor told me. It’s special and I feel like I’ve really come a long way, in and out of athletics To match the school record, I’m really putting a limit on my performance.”

FULL UO RESULTS

2021 NCAA Championships

Day 3 Men’s Final

Hayward Field (Eugene, Oregon)

100 meter

3. Micah Williams 10.11 [6 points]

800 meters

3. Charlie Hunter 1:45.75 (PR) [No. 6 UO] [6 points]

1,500 meters

1. Cole Hocker 3:35.35 (PR) [No. 3 UO] [10 points]

5,000 meters

1. Cooper Teare 13:12.27 (PR) [No. 1 UO] [10 points]

4. Cole Hocker 13: 18.95 (PR) [No. 4 UO] [5 points]

400m hurdles

7. Jonathan Harvey 49.64 (PR) [t-No. 1 UO] [2 points]

Triple jump

1. Emmanuel Ihemeje 17.14m/56-2.75 (PR) [No. 1 UO] [10 points]

6. Isaiah Griffith 16.54m/54-3.25 (W) [No. 2 UO] [3 points]

shift position (top 10)

1. LSU 84

2. Oregon 53

3. North Carolina A&T 35

4. Florida 34.5

5.USC 33

6. Texas 29

6. Texas A&M 29

8. Georgia 25

9. Arizona State 24

10. Florida State 23.5