Chris Woakes and David Willey included in England T20 squad for Sri Lanka three-match series | Cricket News





Head coach Chris Silverwood has appointed a 16-man squad for England's three-match IT20 series against Sri Lanka; Chris Woakes has been included in the T20 group for the first time since 2015; David Willey and Liam Dawson also recalled:







Chris Woakes is a key player for England in ODI cricket and is now back in the T20 squad England have recalled veteran all-rounders Chris Woakes and David Willey for their IT20 three-game series against Sri Lanka. Woakes has been a mainstay of the one-day international squad but has not been seen in a T20 squad since 2015, while Willey earned the last of his 28 IT20 caps in May 2019. Hampshire spin bowling all-rounder Liam Dawson has also been named to the 16-man squad, more than three years after his most recent appearance in the format. Ben Stokes (broken finger), Jofra Archer (right elbow) and Reece Topley (lateral strain) were not eligible for selection due to injury, but after being rested for the Test series against New Zealand, England’s IPL contingent, including Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Sam Curran, are available. David Willey was part of the England team that reached the final of the 2016 World T20 Head coach Chris Silverwood said: “With the T20 World Cup only a few months away, this summer is about perfecting our team and continuing to make progress on the pitch. We want to approach each series with an influx of players who want to win every match and gives us the best preparation as we get closer to the tournament. “With a number of prominent players missing due to injury, I can look at some of our experienced players who have not played at this level in a while. People like Chris Woakes and David Willey are very experienced cricketers, and to have them both in the mix is ​​exciting and shows the depth of the squad we have available. England vs Sri Lanka live on “I want our team to play an attacking form of the game. I hope we can continue to excite England fans with our approach.” Eoin Morgan and the rest of the squad meet in Cardiff on June 19 to begin preparations for the series opener, which takes place in Sophia Gardens four days later. First IT20: Sophia Gardens, June 23, 6.30pm,

Second IT20: Sophia Gardens, June 24, 6.30pm

Third IT20: Ageas Bowl, June 26, 2.30pm Full English selection: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), David Willey (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham). Watch the first IT20 between England and Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens, live on Sky Sports Cricket on Wednesday 23rd June.







