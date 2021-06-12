Preparing for fantasy football 2021: tips, rankings, best advice, rookies, top 150 experienced experts

When immersed in your preparation for the Fantasy Football concept for 2021, rookies will always grab your attention. Last season Justin Jefferson had a strong rookie campaign, finishing as the WR6 overall, while Antonio Gibson exceeded expectations by rushing for 11 touchdowns. But for every first-year success story, there are disappointments like Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Henry Ruggs III. So who are the 2021 Fantasy Football rookies to jump off the screen in your 2021 Fantasy Football rankings?

How much volume will a rookie backing see, and what are the roles for pass catchers on new offenses? For all rookies, you have to wonder how quickly they can adapt to professional football. Before you start looking for the best 2021 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts, make sure you see what the SportsLine team has to say.

Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers: Many fantasy players are excited about the short- and long-term potential of Harris, who was won by the Steelers in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The former Alabama star fills an immediate and dire need for the Steelers attack. His versatility and ability to make a quick contribution have already pushed him into some season draws in the late part of the first round. In dynastic competitions, Harris is the consensus No. 1 overall pick in rookie drafts and a top 15 target for his position in dynastic startups.

Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets: As the Jets set out to correct the league’s worst offense and put a historically terrible season behind them, having respectable running backs is a must. The Le’Veon Bell experiment failed miserably and as New York looks to the future, bringing in a drip of youth was one way to tackle the backfield problem. They may have waited until the fourth round to add a rookie RB to this year’s NFL Draft, but the Jets may have found an important piece of their rebuilding puzzle with North Carolina’s Michael Carter product.

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins: Miami has been trying to revive the passing game since Dan Marino retired, with not much success. The Dolphins are hoping Tua Tagovailoa can show significant signs of progress in his second pro season, and adding a major threat has been a clear goal for Miami as it added Waddle to the receiving arsenal. If Tagovailoa is at least playing at a respectable level this year, Waddle may be able to make some noise in his first pro campaign.

