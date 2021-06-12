Seminoles 10th Place Leads ACC Men’s Teams at NCAA Finals

EUGENE, Oregon (theACC.com) The team ranked 10th in the state of Florida with Atlantic Coast Conference led teams as the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships concluded the men’s competition on Friday night.

The championships will be concluded on Saturday evening with a women’s competition. The broadcast schedule for the last session can be foundHERE. SeeHERE for the event schedule and stay tuned for the live resultsHERE.

The Seminoles finished with 23.5 team points. Clemson scored 14 team points and finished in a tie for 20th place with 14 points. Virginia scored 12 team points and finished in a tie for 28th, followed by the ACC teams by Notre Dame (tied for 34th on eight points), Virginia Tech (tied for 37this with six) and North Carolina (tied for 57th with two).

ACC entrants took three silver medals in this year’s competition, with FSU’s Isaac Grimes taking first in the long jump on Wednesday (8.05 meters), followed by Notre Dames Yared Nuguse on Friday night in the 1500 meter run (3: 35.60) and Clemsons Roje Stona in the discus throw (61.94 meters).

Florida State took a bronze medal in the 4×100 relay, along with Virginia discus thrower Claudio Romero (61.36 meters).

See below for reports on Friday’s action from the FSU, Clemson, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and North Carolina athletic communications staff, along with finishes and times/marks by each ACC competitor in this year’s NCAA Men’s Championship field.

FLORIDA STATE

FSU saw five men finish the game with first-team All-America honors, while the Seminoles secured their top-10 team finish.

Florida State opened the day on the track with a third-place finish on the podium in the 4x100m relay. The squad formed by Taylor Banks, Kasaun James, Dondrea Swint and JoVaughn Martin posted a season best time of 38.60 to secure their bronze medals at the NCAA Championships. The quartet was also the first Noles to receive first-team All-America honors that day.

After the relay, Martin had a short break before getting back on track for the 100 meters. Banks stood next to Martin as he competed in his first outdoor individual final. Despite the slow start, Martin shot forward to take a 10.12 fourth-place finish and second All-American honors on the first team. Banks suffered a hamstring injury mid-race but advanced to eighth overall and first-team All-America with his time of 10.35.

Meanwhile, Jordan Wesner competed in the high jump. In his last national encounter, the senior scored a 2.20 meters for an eighth-place finish and first-team All-America honors to finish his collegiate career.

Back on track, Martin lined up for his third and final event of the day in the 200m. The Houston, Texas native clocked a time of 20.96 and finished seventh overall, earning his third All-America first-team honors.

CLEMSON

Clemson earned three All-America first-team honors on the final day of the men’s The Tigers finished in a tie for 20th overall after scoring 14 points, marking the program’s best finish since the 2002 NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Roje Stona earned first-team All-American honors in the men’s discus after finishing as the national runner-up by throwing 61.94 meters (203 feet, 2 inches), a lifetime best performance for the sophomore, during the second round. The Tigers 4x100m relay delivered one of the best performances of the season as the team finished fifth in a time of 38.96 seconds in Friday’s final. Giano Roberts, Marcus Parker, Alex Sands and Terryon Conwell all earned first-team All-American honors with the result, while the honor also served as the first-team first-team honors of the careers of Roberts, Sands, and Parkers.

Roberts added to his trophy cabinet shortly after the 4x100m relay by finishing seventh in the 110m hurdles final and crossed the line in 13.65. Clemsons’ men collected a total of four All-America honors while competing against Eugene, as Kameron Jones secured a second team honor after the 800m semifinals on Wednesday.

VIRGINIA

Virginia saw all four entrants earn All-America honors with three taking first-team honors thanks to top-eight finishes. Topping Cavaliers Friday’s performance were a pair of top-five finishes by a freshman duo in the discus throw.

Claudio Romero took the bronze medal and Jacob Lemmon took fifth in their first NCAA appearances. Romeros’ top throw of 61.36 meters (2014) came on his fifth attempt. Lemmon, who was the nation’s No. 15 in the discus throw prior to the post-season game, threw 57.78 yards (189-7) on his first try in the circle and held out to give him fifth place.

In the 3000m steeplechase, sophomore Derek Johnson used a school record performance to finish seventh with a time of 8:32.95. That was almost four seconds better than his previous best time. It was the best performance by a Cavalier in the event since Jan Foster finished sixth in 2007.

Sophomore Owayne Owens, the ACC triple jump champion, earned second-team All-America status in the event after finishing 15th. Its highest point was 15.77 meters (51-9).

With only five individual participants, UVA finished 28th in the team standings with 12 points in total. That was the third best finish among ACC schools at the finish.

OUR LADY

Yared Nuguse finished his illustrious season with a second place in the 1,500m. The senior set a time of 3:35.60, the seventh fastest in NCAA history for the event. Nugus now has three of the 11 fastest times ever recorded in the event in the NCAA.

Second place gives him First Team All-America honors, his second award of the year 2020-21.

To close the men’s portion of the meet for the Irishman, Dylan Jacobs achieved Second Team All-America status in the 5,000m with 11th place. Jacobs put in the best performance of his career, finishing in 13:25.65, marking more than 11 seconds off his previous career best time.

VIRGINIA TECH

Diego Alejandro Zarate and Chauncey Chambers showed up for the Hokies as the 2021 season drew to a close for the men.

Zarate took to the track at historic Hayward Field in one of the most competitive 1500 meter finals the NCAA has ever seen. Zarate proved he is one of the best 1500m runners in the country, finishing seventh with a time of 3:40.12 to earn first-team All-American honors. Zarate led a race with a tight suit of the gun and found room to control his pace and finish strong. A culmination of years of dedicated work on the track and field technical team, Zarate improved his 10thisplace finish in the 2018 National Championships with his first nod to the All-American first team.

Chambers challenged the triple jump for Tech, finishing in 21stwith a jump of 51-0 (15.54 m) in an incredibly strong field. Chambers’ mark earned All-America an honorable mention, but his season will continue when he returns to Hayward Field in two weeks for the USATF Olympic Trials.

NORTH CAROLINA

Graduate student Thomas Ratcliffe finished seventh in the men’s 5000 meters on Friday night, setting a school record to earn first-team All-America honors. He is the highest UNC finisher in that event at NCAA Championships since Jim Farmer finished fourth in 1988.

Ratcliffe’s time of 13:20.88 broke the previous UNC record of 13:32.50 (Ralph King, 1977) and also qualified him for the upcoming Olympic Trials.

100 meter

4. JoVaughn Martin, Florida State 10.12

8. Taylor Banks, Florida State 10.35

12. Cole Beck, Virginia Tech 10.25″

24. Kasaun James, State of Florida 11.14

200 meters

7. JoVaughn Martin, State of Florida 20.30

17. Marcus Parker, Clemson 20.79

18. Kasaun James, State of Florida 20.83

400 meters

Jacory Patterson, Virginia Tech-DNS

800 meters

10. Samuel Voelz, Notre Dame 1:47.91

11. Kameron Jones, Clemson 1:48.14

1,500 meters

2. Yared Nuguse, Notre Dame 3:35.60

7. Diego Zarate, Virginia Tech 3:40.12

18. Brandon Tubby, North Carolina 3:41.33

21. Jesse Hunt, North Carolina 3:44.43

5,000 meters

7. Thomas Ratcliffe, North Carolina 13:20.88

9. Ian Shanklin, NC State 13:23.48

11. Dylan Jacobs, Notre Dame 13: 25.65

18. Conor Lundy, North Carolina 13:39.67

23. Zach Facioni, Wake Forest 13:58.26

10,000 meters

8. Adrian Wildschutt, Florida State 27:48.89*

21. JP Trojan, Syracuse 29:24.08

110 obstacles

7. Giano Roberts, Clemson 13.65

17. Lafranz Campbell, Clemson 13.90

18. Devon Brooks, Clemson 13.96

3,000 m spire

7. Derek Johnson, Virginia 8:32.95

14. Fitsum Seyoum, Virginia Tech 8:38.86

16. Aidan Tooker, Syracuse 8:40.42

18. Albert Kosgei, Louisville 8:43.04

4×100 relays

3. Florida State 38.67

5. Clemson 39.15

20. NC Status 39.88

4×400 relay

17. Clemson 3:09.23

18. Pitt 3:09.97

19. Virginia Tech 3:11.41

21. State of Florida 3:17.41

High jump

T-8. Jordan Wesner, Florida State 2.20m (7-2.5)

19. Isaiah Holmes, Miami 2.10m (6-10.25)

Trey Allen, Louisville NH

Pole Vault

Sam Young, Virginia NH

long jump

2. Isaac Grimes, Florida State 8.05m (26-5)

Triple jump

15. Owayne Owens, Virginia 15.77m (51-9)

20. Jacore Irving, Florida State 15.58m (51-1.5)

21. Chauncey Chambers, Virginia Tech 15.54m (51-0)

shot put

18. Daniel McArthur, North Carolina 18.06m (59-3)

22. Michael Shoaf, Notre Dame 17.35m (56-1.25)

discus

2. Roje Stona, Clemson 61.94m (203-2)

3. Claudio Romero, Virginia 61.36m (201-4)

5. Jacob Lemmon, Virginia 57.78m (189-7)

March 20 Sheere, Louisville 52.22m (171-4)

21. Milton Ingraham, State of Florida 52.17m (171-2)

hammer throw

5. Alexios Prodanas, Virginia Tech 71.08m (233-2)

14. Kevin Arreaga, Miami 69.60m (228-4)