Cricket: ‘Let’s just abolish it now’: Stuart Broad wants soft signal rule thrown out – Sports News





The arguably soft signal has once again gone under the scanner, with English sailor Stuart Broad demanding the line be thrown out. The line discussion that aired after Devon Conway was apparently caught in the slip by Zak Crawley bowling Stuart Broad on Day 2 of the second England-New Zealand Test. Nevertheless, the umpires on the field did not give the soft signal and the third umpire had no convincing evidence to reverse the decision on the field. Devon Conway got relief in his innings from the start and scored 80 to put New Zealand in a decent position. Prior to the start of the third day game, Stuart Broad examined the soft-signal rule on Sky Sports and said: “(Or the rule should be changed) I absolutely. If you look at the pros and cons of the soft signal calmly, the pros completely outweigh the pros. So to me that seems like a bad statement.” Nevertheless, Stuart Broad showed sympathy to the field and the third umpire and thought it was the default that got them into trouble. “I sympathize with the umpires in this situation. It’s not the umpires’ fault that they are 40 yards away – possibly 60 yards in white ball cricket – with maybe a obscured view. a really difficult situation. It has to get a soft signal” – he said. “You go up because you are not sure if it has been worn or not. So then to have to give an opinion or you think it is puts the umpire in a very awkward position. Then the hands of the third umpire are a little bit tied up with whatever that call on the pitch is” – he added. Stuart Broad is confident that Zak Crawley’s low catch was perfect given the reaction of Joe Root and James Bracey, who were only a meter away from the incident. “You can tell from our reaction on the pitch that we thought it was over, Zak thought he had his fingers under the ball and you just have to watch Joe Root’s reaction on the first slip and James’ reaction Bracey behind the stumps – that one meter away – to know that that ball carried” – he concluded.

