Wisconsin Badgers Football Recruitment: UW Offers Athletic In-State Tight End JT Seagreaves





Recruiting is the lifeblood of every major college athletic team, but following closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time-consuming. Try to summarize all the recruiting news you can use in this biweekly (sometimes more) post. It includes updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news about players taking the ties are still pursuing. to the point! New offer 2022 not ranked TE JT Seagreaves (Monroe) of Monroe High School received an offer from the Badgers Friday afternoon, according to his Twitter account. He currently has another offer from the State of Illinois and has received interest from Minnesota, Iowa, state of Iowa and North Dakota among others. He also has some D-II basketball offerings. The 6-foot-5, or 6-foot-6, and 220 pound prospect has not been ranked by all major recruiting services, but has received a lot of positive buzz on the summer camp circuit. He visited or camped at UW twice last week and arranged an official visit for the weekend of June 17-19. Both Evan Flood at 247 Sports and Jon McNamara at Rivals have made predictions that Seagreaves will become a Badger, so we should be able to know when he makes his official visit. If you’ve been following the recruiting closely, you’ve probably noticed that there’s been some drama around the tight finishing position in this cycle. For a long time it was thought that Micah Riley-Drucker (Bellevue, Neb.) was the favorite to take the only tight spot in this class, but then he canceled his official visit because the ties seemed to cool him down. When in-state TE Andrew Keller (Waunakee), who was a pretty strong Iowa lean, decided he would make an official visit to UW. He worked for Paul Chryst and Mickey Turner with Seagreaves, but left without an offer. So. Now it looks like Seagreaves atop the UW’s board is on the tight side! Let’s check out his band. Many of his highlights are on the defensive, but you can clearly see that he is an outstanding athlete. He uses his large frame to protect the shield defenders from the ball and he has the frame to add even more weight to make him more of a problem on the court. I also watched his basketball highlights (and he’s a good player on the hardwood too!) and that just reinforced the story that he’s a superior athlete. He gets to the edge easily and finishes by contact. Very very excited by what I have seen from 2022 66,220 lb. Monroe pass catcher @JtSeagreaves. He clocked a 4.62 and 4.5 out of 40, is all 66, 210+, and can quickly change direction and go vertical. I feel like seeing him during 1 on 1s @PrepRedzoneWI pic.twitter.com/ErdI8MVYx5 Olivier Olivier (@OliverJamesWes1) May 23, 2021 Seagreaves also rides Monroe, so there are no worries about his speed. With this offer in hand, you could assume Seagreaves could commit next weekend when he makes his official visit. However, with all the twists and turns in UW’s tight recruiting this year, it’s unsafe to take anything here.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos