Centennial’s Max Braun wins Boys’ Class 1A Tennis Championship | Sport

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS Max Braun isn’t exactly a scream-and-shout, rah-rah tennis player.

His analysis of the sport and its opponents is much more practical than emotional.

So his initial reaction to winning a Class 1A state championship isn’t surprising.

“I felt relaxed,” Braun said with a laugh. “I was glad I finished. I was pretty tired.”

The sixth-seeded Centennial freshman took the first-ever tennis championship from both his school and The News-Gazette on Saturday when he defeated third-seeded Evanston Beacon Academy junior Peter Adams-Agresti 7-6(4), 6-2 in the 1A final. .

“It’s exciting to be a state champion and I always will be,” said Braun. “Just winning is always great, but doing it for the school and being the first is really unique and special.”

The only other IHSA tennis champions in local history come from the doubles ranks. Wilson Burge and Frank Noble of Danville won the boys’ single-class doubles title in 1960, and Anna and Avra ​​Jain of Champaign Central were the girls’ single-class doubles titles in 1979.

Centennial didn’t even have a state medalist for boy tennis until this year. Braun and the duo of junior James Braun Max’s brother and Lino Jo (sixth in class 1A doubles) laid a rest this week.

“That’s pretty cool to be able to do so well with my brother,” said Max Braun. “That’s definitely special. Not many people have a sibling who competes and does well in the same sport as them.”

The younger Braun stole the show for three days of Class 1A state singles play, in which he didn’t lose a set. His closest set to enter Saturday’s final went 6-4 in his favor.

Adams-Agresti gave Braun a bit more of a challenge, although Braun was comfortable with the matchup.

“I didn’t feel too stressed or too tired when I started this race,” Braun said. “It was a very simple game plan. I felt like he was trying to be very aggressive because I was better than him from behind.”

Another sweltering day, with a temperature of 90 degrees despite an 8am race start, didn’t scare Braun either.

“I knew how hot it was,” Braun said, “but I felt I was fitter than my opponent, so I knew I would outlive him.”

Nevertheless, Braun and Adams-Agresti came in a tiebreak in the first set. Braun led 5-1 in the decisive tiebreak and eventually won, allowing him to play “looser” in the second set.

“I didn’t change too much (in the second set),” Braun said. “He broke a little more, missed more.”

Braun said his mother and Centennial coach Teri Scaggs were his only supporters, while he felt Adams-Agresti had extra support.

“There were certainly not too many Champaign supporters around the field,” Braun said. “But I got through it anyway. I just managed to block it, so it really wasn’t that bad.”

Braun is not taking a break after his historic victory. He has a United States Tennis Association tournament next week in Kalamazoo, Michigan, where a wildcard win will allow him to enter the US Open junior tournament.

“Being able to win six (IHSA state) games in a row and not feel too tired,” Braun said, “definitely gives me physical and mental confidence.”

In another action Saturday, 16th-seeded Uni High seniors Zachary Donnini and Arav Jagroop finished their state residency in fourth place, falling to third-placed Benet Academy’s Noah Bobofchak and Andrew Donovan in the third-place match.

This marks the best-ever state finish for the Illineks, previously achieved by Alex Mestre and Edo Roth in the boys’ single-class doubles (seventh in both 2012 and 2013).

“They had some expectations, but I think they were quite happy with the result,” said Uni High coach Luke Bronowski. “If seniors leave their mark on the program, it’s pretty special for them.”

Seventh-seeded Chargers James Braun and Jo defeated Eric Rodriguez and Eighth-seeded Vernon Hills’ Andrew Tikhonov 7-5, 6-2 in the consolation semifinals before falling short against fifth-seeded Mt. Zion’s Francis Velasco and Lane Fehrenbacher in the match for fifth place (6-1, 6-2).