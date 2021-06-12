Teqball, a hybrid sport between football and table tennis, wins little Creil





On June 12 and 13, Creil will host an international teqball competition, a very young sport invented in Hungary that combines football and table tennis. Yassine Sahli, Tunisia international, is trying to make the discipline known in the city of Oise, where he founded a club.

Play table tennis with a football. The idea seems illogical and yet in just a few years this concept from Hungary has become a recognized sport and is played in several countries: teqball. At first glance, it’s a bit surprising: two players compete against each other on a “teqboard”, which is basically a curved table tennis table. The players exchange a soccer ball, which they hit with their head, chest, or legs, and must bounce it off the table. “It’s quite a cool sport, you can practice everywhere“ Official rules, federations, leagues and rankings: teqball has quickly established itself on the world sports scene. The famous football player Ronaldinho even became his ambassador, which greatly contributed to the popularization of the discipline. Creil, Yassine Sahli is one of the best players in the world. Ranked 9th before the health crisis, he has since dropped to 24th in the world rankings. “Everything was frozen in France, while in some countries the competitions continued, so some players kept taking points“, the young man specifies. So he is counting on the resumption of sporting events to find the top 10, and even the podium. As a Tunisian international, he hopes at least to become number 1 in Africa. Passionate about his newfound discipline, he founded the Creil Agglo Teqball club. Like him, the approximately twenty members of a football club are also fired. “It’s quite a cool sport, you can practice everywhere, outside or inside, explains Yanis Sakhi, who discovered teqball thanks to Yassine. But it’s very technical, you have to be very comfortable with the ball.“This makes every match a spectacle. A demanding discipline But the technique, you have to combine good coordination and also endurance, because the competitions are physically demanding. Yassine Sahli prepares accordingly. “We practice to improve cardio because the competitions can be very physical, very intense. The games can be long, you have to persevere all day. We have pain in the neck, trapezius, thighs and calves.” To keep up with the international level that rises over the years, Yassine Sahli tries to devote more and more time to his education. “I should do just that, it’s not obvious, I take care of my club, I work with … We should be able to play all the time. This is the case abroad, among Poles and Hungarians, has become more professional.” On June 12 and 13, the Creil Challenger Cup will be held in the Albert Camus gymnasium. Several high-ranking players in the world rankings are taking part. A chance for Yassine Sahli to show what he is capable of, after an honorable performance already at the last international competition held on 6 June in Eaubonne, in Val-d’Oise. He reached the semifinals, where he lost to the 3rd best player in the world, the Romanian Apor Gyrdek. All these beautiful people may meet again in 2023 Krakow in Poland, where the European Games will be hosted: teqball will be integrated there for the first time.







