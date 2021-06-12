Thirteen Longhorns Ready For U.S. Olympic Team Women’s Swimming Trials





OMAHA, Neb. A total of 13 current, former and future women’s swimmers from the University of Texas will compete in the US Olympic Team Trials Swimming Wave II, beginning Sunday, June 13 at the CHI Health Center Omaha. The week-long event will determine places on Team USA’s official roster for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. The Indianapolis Longhorns roster will include current athletes Olivia Bray (100 planes, 200 planes), Julia Cook (100 back, 100 free), Grace Cooper (50 free, 100 free), Miranda Heckman (100 free, 200 free), Kelly Pasha (100 flies, 200 flies, 100 free, 200 free), Evie Pfeifer (200IM, 400IM) and) Emma Sticklen (200 flies). Three new UT freshmen will participate in the Trials, including Ellie Andrews (100 chest, 200 chest), Olivia McMurray (200 free, 400 free, 800 free, 1500 free, 200 IM, 400 IM) and Erica Sullivan (200 free , 400 free, 800 free, 1500 free). Texas is also represented by former athletes Olivia Anderson (100 chest, 200 chest), Madisyn Cox (200 IM, 400 IM, 100 chest, 200 chest, 200 free) and Leah Gingrich (200 fly). Morning preliminaries start daily at 10am Central. On Sunday, June 13 through Thursday, June 17, the overnight semifinals and final sessions begin at 6:45 PM Central. The semifinals and final sessions begin at 7:45 PM Central on Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19. There will be no qualifying round on Sunday, June 20, and the finals will begin at 7 p.m. Central. All preliminaries will be streamed exclusively on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. The qualifying preliminaries will be broadcast on a tape-delayed basis by NBC Sports Network, while the majority of the evening finals will be broadcast live by NBC. NBC Sports Network will broadcast Thursday’s final session live at 7:00 PM Central, while NBC will show the finals on a tape-delayed basis from 9:00 PM Central. Daily Schedule for US Olympic Team Trials, Women’s Swimming Date Start (CT) Event Coverage Sunday 13 June 10 hours 100 flies (provisional), 400 IM (advance) NBCOlympics.com (stream) NBCSN (4:30 PM) tape delayed 6:45 pm 100 flies (semi), 400 IM (final) NBC Monday 14 June 10 hours 100 back (prelim), 100 chest (prelim), 400 free (for now) NBCOlympics.com (stream) NBCSN (5:30 PM) Tape Delayed 6:45 pm 100 flying (final), 100 chest (half), 400 free (final), 100 back (half) NBC tuesday 15 june 10 hours 200 free (prelim), 200 IM (prelim), 1500 free (prelim) NBCOlympics.com (stream) NBCSN (5:30 PM) Tape Delayed 6:45 pm 200 free (semi), 100 back (final), 100 chest (final), 200 IM (half) NBC Wednesday June 16 10 hours 200 flies (for now) NBCOlympics.com (stream) NBCSN (5:30 PM) Tape Delayed 6:45 pm 200 free (final), 200 flying (half), 200 IM (final), 1500 free (final) NBC Thursday 17 June 10 hours 100 free (prelim), 200 chest (prelim) NBCOlympics.com (stream) NBCSN (5:30 PM) Tape Delayed 6:45 pm 100 free (semi), 200 flies (final), 200 chest (semi) NBCSN (7 p.m.) NBC (9pm) tape delayed) Friday June 18 10 hours 800 free (prelim), 200 back (prelim) NBCOlympics.com (stream) NBCSN (17 hours) tape delayed 7:45 pm 200 chest (final), 200 back (semi), 100 free (final) NBC Saturday 19 June 10 hours 50 free (for now) NBCOlympics.com (stream) NBCSN (5:30 PM) Tape Delayed 7:45 pm 200 back (final), 800 free (final), 50 free (semi) NBC Sunday 20 June 7 p.m 50 free (end) NBC Name Events Olivia Anderson (former) 100 breast, 200 breast Ellie Andrews (incoming) 100 breast, 200 breast Olivia Bray 100 planes, 200 planes Julia Cook 100 back, 100 free Grace Cooper 50 free, 100 free Madisyn Cox (former) 200 IM, 400 IM, 100 boobs, 200 boobs, 200 free Leah Gingrich (former) 200 flies Miranda Heckman 100 free, 200 free Olivia McMurray (incoming) 200 free, 400 free, 800 free, 1500 free, 200 IM, 400 IM Kelly Pasha 100 flies, 200 flies, 100 free, 200 free Evie Pfeifer 200IM, 400IM Emma Sticklen 200 flies Erica Sullivan (incoming) 200 free, 400 free, 800 free, 1500 free







