Cricket SA welcomes new dawn, ex-president Norman Arendse controversially rejected

CSA christened its new constitution at Saturday’s much-anticipated AGM, but controversy soon ensued after the rejection of ex-president Norman Arendse.

Only one woman was co-opted into the new 13-member CSA board, which will be a maximum of 15 upon completion.

Under the new structure, the Council of Members will act as a shareholder of CSA, which will lead the professional activities of cricket.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) christened its new constitution at Saturday’s much-anticipated annual general meeting, which was not without typical administrative controversy.

CSA approved an amended deed of incorporation, thereby swearing an independent majority board, marking what the outgoing interim board chairman dr. Stavros Nicolaou called a “JSE-style” corporate governance foundation.

It means that from Sunday, when the new CSA board takes over, cricket’s highest amateur decision-making body, the Members’ Council, will act as a shareholder in the company that runs the professional arm.

There will be no more two centers of power, it was hoped.

“What we wanted to achieve with this modified MOI was to reshape the demands of modern governance,” Nicolaou said at the closing press conference.

“The role clarity that has been achieved is akin to what modern governance, King’s III and IX, have as requirements.

“The strategic setting, the corporate vision is the scope of the board. The Council of Members will play the role that a shareholder would have in a company.

“We’ve tried to style this with some publicly traded companies on the JSEs [board] requirements are and how they work.

“There are clear roles and no more confusion around two centers of power.”

Surprisingly, the Council of Members chose to appoint its chairman (Rihan Richards) and Vice-President (Donovan May) become non-independent directors on the new CSA board.

Instead, they voted for Daniel Govender (KwaZulu-Natal), Craig Nel (Mpumalanga), John Mogodi (Limpopo), Tebogo Siko (Northerns) and Simphiwe Ndzundzu (Border) to represent the provincial unions on the board.

“The Council of Members has chosen not to include both the Chair and the Vice-Chair in the election to ensure a clear separation and distinction between the Council of Members and the Board,” explains Richards.

However, the historic moment was not without its mundane dose of controversy.

CSA Members Council objects to former CSA chairman Lawyer Norman Arendse added as an independent representative of the board, citing potential conflicts of interest arising from the board’s previous involvement.

Arendse, who has held various positions on the board of CSA but served his mandatory two-year cooling off period, was the lead independent director during the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe and the failed Global League T20 (GLT20) competition in 2017.

The Members’ Council objected to the appointment of Arendse as the eighth independent director.

“We have raised several issues, not just to attorney Arendse,” Richards said.

“We have raised concerns about EPG (Eminent Persons Group, Transformation) requirements, qualification criteria and board composition.

“The Members’ Council has raised points for attention in connection with Arendse.

“First, we wanted the panel’s understanding taking into account that Arendse was the lead independent director during the period of Thabang Moroe’s appointment, as well as the GLT20 and a number of other matters.

“Then there were also Arendse’s statements about CSA during the period that he was not on the board.”

The independent panel, led by Muhammad Seedat, appointed seven independent directors, an eighth of whom will be appointed during Wednesday’s AGM continuation.

Of the Seven – Steven Budlender, Hudson, Muditambi “Ntambi” Ravele, Dr. Simosezwe Dugmore Lushaba, Mark Shepstone Rayner, Lawson Naidoo and Andisa Ntsubane – Ravele was the only woman chosen.

The council of members chose five men for their slots, choosing not to have Anne Vilas, chairman of Central Gauteng Lions, on their final ballot.

It was another major point of contention, which the public will be highly critical of.

The two remaining board positions on the 13-member and soon to be 15-member board of directors will consist of CSA executives, the CEO and CFO, both currently held by acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki.

“It’s absolutely unacceptable to have just one woman in the current 13,” Richards said.

“We are at the stage where we need to bring women into the administrative part of the game. It’s a shame we’re losing women drivers instead of winning.

“We’ve now broadened the definition in this MOI…and it’s more mandatory for members to start looking at how best to facilitate the integration of women into becoming directors and administrators.”