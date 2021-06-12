Top 5 Violations Entering the 2021 CFB Season





As the 2021 college football season approaches, predictions and roster evaluations begin. Which teams have the capacity to become contenders next season? With returning talent at the forefront, Sooners Wire predicts which programs will have the most explosive offenses next season. Whether it’s the return of Spencer Rattler for Oklahoma, Sam Howell for the Tar Heels or elite coaching that maximizes player potential, here’s a look at the top 5 offensive attacks going into the 2021 season. These units will be red hot in the fall. Get the popcorn ready when these teams take to the field on Saturday. 1 Oklahoma Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners are an obvious choice led by offensive mastermind Lincoln Riley. Their powerful, balanced attack consistently ranks at the top of the Big 12 hierarchy and college football landscape. The Crimson and Cream have ranked in the top 10 nationally in total offense of Power 5 teams each of the last six seasons. With Heisman Trophy front-runners Spencer Rattler in charge, the Sooners are poised for stardom in 2021. With its supportive, deep threat Marvin Mims and nightmare mismatch Austin Stogner, the club will be a dangerous combination that will touches the grid. If Oklahoma can effectively run football with Eric Gray and Kennedy Brooks to set up the play-action game and the passing game, they will be contenders for a Playoff berth. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide

New Offensive Coordinator Bill O’Brian will be able to use a host of weapons on Saturday. The Crimson Tide going through a shift on offense with Mac Jones, Heisman winner DeVonta Smith and Najee Harris in the NFL. Kind of a rebuild, but Nick Saban is known for his ability to maximize talent with excellent coaching. Bryce Young and Brian Robinson aim to become a powerful QB/RB duo from the backfield in Tuscaloosa. The team has one of the best offensive lines in college football, and three of the five Joe Moore Award winners will return in 2021 to battle in the trenches. If they can protect Young in the sack and open the raging lanes for Robinson, Alabama’s attack will once again be elite. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes

Like Alabama, Ohio State will see changes on offense with the loss of Justin Fields and Trey Sermon to the NFL. Under Ryan Day’s leadership, Ohio State is likely to be a top fixture in the Big Ten again. The team’s quarterback situation changes with CJ Stroud leading the mix of competition in the lead role. Fitting into the model of Day’s offensive system, both receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson are back for 2021 to improve the passing game around the new signal caller. 4 North Carolina Tar Heels

Sam Howell will enter the 2021 season as one of the best quarterbacks in the country and will aim to increase his draft stock to crack the top five rosters. He sets the tone for the attack in Phil Longo’s system. The team’s best weapons, Javonte Williams and Michael Carter, are now in the NFL, but returning players have sparked excitement. Sophomore receiver Josh Downs has shown promise with speed of the line, causing separation for QB1. All five starters in last year’s offensive line will return and bolster the front unit around Howell. If UNC can kickstart their ground game with new stars, the sky is the limit. 5 Clemson Tigers

If DJ Uiagalelei is as good as advertised on paper, Clemson has limitless possibilities in 2021. He has the arm talent to lead the Tigers to new heights. With the return of offensive coordinator Tony Elliott along with playmakers at his disposal – Justyn Ross, exciting freshman Will Shipley and the speed and strength of Lyn-J Dixon, Clemson has the potential to become one of the best in the ACC Atlantic . The program has maintained its elite status under Elliott despite losing Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne. The talent is there to reach the goal in 2021. As teams become more pass-oriented, a vertical threat is imperative. Ross will lead the way as Uiagalelei’s main target, along with Frank Ladson Jr., Joseph Ngata and EJ Williams who will compete for roles.

