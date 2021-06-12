Connect with us

Class A Tennis: Kennebunk Boys, Brunswick Girls Win State Titles

From left, Brunswick High players Abby Sharpe, Lia Rand, Ella Perham and Coach Mary Kunhardt stand at the awards ceremony following their 3-2 win over Falmouth in Saturday’s Class A State Tennis Championships at Lewiston High. Kevin Thomas photo

LEWISTON Brunswick Senior senior tennis player Ella Perham doesn’t consider herself patient, but she had to get over that with so much on the line Saturday at the girls’ Class A state championships.

It kind of came down to this match, Perham said.

Perham won a marathon match at No. 3 singles, 6-4, 6-4, to help the Dragons to the title with a 3-2 victory over Falmouth at the Lewiston High Courts. It was Brunswick’s fifth state championship and its first since 2013.

In the boys’ final, Kennebunk won the first state title in program history with a 3-2 victory over Camden Hills.

Both championships were officially settled by the No. 1 matches that started later than the other matches, but the main clashes were elsewhere.

In the girls final, the spotlight was on number 3 singles between Perham and Falmouth freshman Gracyn Mick.

Our doubles team has played well all year and the 1-2 (singles) is very tough for Brunswick, said Falmouth Coach Larry Nichols. It came down to the third single. That’s a lot of pressure to put on a freshman. She saved us a lot this year and she did an excellent job under the circumstances. We couldn’t be happier with how she did.

Mick and Perham fought long volleys, and games often ended in twos.

It was . . . very long, Perham said, emphasizing her words. I can be impatient in long rallies. I just want to hit (a winner) But I’m not the best at choosing when to go to the net so I tried to be patient.

It was quite difficult to stay focused, but (because it was the most important match) it was mostly motivating.

After Perham’s win, Brunswick’s No. 1, Coco Meserve took the title with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Ella Holland.

Previously, Anna Barnes defeated Nina Woodbury 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2. Falmouth’s doubles teams of Marissa LeFevre and Elise Gearan, and Liv McHugh and Avery Quinn, both won in straight sets.

Brunswick finished 15-1, Falmouth 14-2.

Kennebunk High captains Will Smith and Owen Chestnut, along with coach Paul Gaylord, took the hardware to Saturday’s Class A tennis championships in Lewiston. Kevin Thomas photo

In the boys’ final, Kennebunk (16-0) used a familiar road to victory.

They (No. 1 doubles) are unbeaten this year. Will (Smith) is undefeated and George (Cutone) is undefeated, said Rams coach Paul Gaylord. That is of course our strength.

And it was again. Smith won 6-1, 6-0, in a match that lasted longer than the stated score. The senior duo of Owen Chestnut and Cooper Durcan battled through a 6-4 first set before continuing 6-2 in the second. Cutone, the individual state champion, once again showed superb form in a 6-1, 6-2 victory.

Camden Hills (15-1) finished second for the third time in a row. The Windjammers got points at No. 3 singles (Noah Thackery over Jaxson Redmond, 6-2, 6-0), and No. 2 doubles (Epsen Wold and Liam ODwyer over Matt Durcan and Sean Horgan, 6-2, 6-4).

I feel like we did a good job, said Camden Hills coach Jesse Simko. Losing 3-2 with a tight game, that’s what our hearts were with.

The tight match was in the No. 1 doubles as Lincoln Pierce and Ryan Mohammed had an early service break. When serving, the Windjammers used a strategy where the forward crouched in the middle and then moved to one side or the other.

We scouted them, but it was really hard to choose where to go (hit) and commit to it, Chestnut said. We missed a lot of easy returns or hit them right away. And they put volleys away very well.

The seniors of Kennebunk adapted and eventually led 5-4 in the first set. But the Windjammers led the next game with 40 loves.

Often it’s easy to give up on those games, Chestnut said. But you have to dig deep into that.

The Rams did and won the game and set, and finally the game.

Smith’s match included several two games, with Smith getting past Owen Markowitz.

Will is just a warrior, Gaylord said.

At No. 1, Camden Hills Ezra LeMole won the first game before Cutone won the next 11, with deep forehands, handy drop shots and one point with a back-to-the-net, over-the-shoulder shot as he ran into the fence. He also won that point.

I got into a groove, started to play well and hit my targets deep in the field, Cutone said.

